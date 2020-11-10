Brenden Dillon and Emma Wittchow get married in Vancouver

Brenden Dillon is now a married man.

Over the weekend, the Capitals defenseman got married to longtime girlfriend Emma Wittchow. The Capitals’ described it as a “beautiful intimate ceremony” held in Vancouver.

Dillon and Wittchow first got engaged in August 2019 while Dilly was a member of the San Jose Sharks. Judging by Emma’s Twitter, they appear to have been dating since at least the start 2017.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my love! 🌹 see you so soon pic.twitter.com/vH803fhdDz — Emma Dillon (@EmWitt20) February 15, 2018

Wittchow is a former hockey player herself, playing collegiate hockey at Minnesota State University.

Emma’s brother and Brenden’s new brother-in-law, Eddie Wittchow, is a defenseman and plays for the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.

The couple was originally supposed to be married over the summer, but the rescheduled 2020 playoffs wrecked those plans. Dillon signed a four-year, $15.6 million extension with the Capitals in October. The Capitals originally acquired Dillon from the Sharks in a trade deadline deal for draft picks.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals