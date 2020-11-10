Brenden Dillon and Emma Wittchow get married in Vancouver

Brenden Dillon is now a married man.
Over the weekend, the Capitals defenseman got married to longtime girlfriend Emma Wittchow. The Capitals’ described it as a “beautiful intimate ceremony” held in Vancouver.
Dillon and Wittchow first got engaged in August 2019 while Dilly was a member of the San Jose Sharks. Judging by Emma’s Twitter, they appear to have been dating since at least the start 2017.
Happy Valentine’s Day to my love! 🌹 see you so soon pic.twitter.com/vH803fhdDz
— Emma Dillon (@EmWitt20) February 15, 2018
Wittchow is a former hockey player herself, playing collegiate hockey at Minnesota State University.
Today is Senior Day!#MavFam #HornsUp #WeAreWCHA pic.twitter.com/Caphc6pYEU
— Minnesota State Women's Hockey (@MSUWomensHockey) February 17, 2018
Emma’s brother and Brenden’s new brother-in-law, Eddie Wittchow, is a defenseman and plays for the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.
Fun Fact: Eddie Wittchow's sister, Emma, is engaged to our new #Caps defenseman, Brenden Dillon. Just another example of #CapsFamily (quite literally)! 😊 #ALLCAPS #HBH #WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/Wa6TuIKPwN
— Just Caps Tweets 🏆🦅⛸️🏒🥅 (@JustCapsTweets) February 19, 2020
The couple was originally supposed to be married over the summer, but the rescheduled 2020 playoffs wrecked those plans. Dillon signed a four-year, $15.6 million extension with the Capitals in October. The Capitals originally acquired Dillon from the Sharks in a trade deadline deal for draft picks.
