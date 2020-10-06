Capitals re-sign Brenden Dillon to four-year, $15.6 million contract

Minutes after revealing Michal Kempny’s devastating Achilles tendon injury, the Washington Capitals announced they’ve resigned Brenden Dillon to a four-year, $15.6 million contract.

The deal has an average annual value of $3.9 million – a raise of $630k. The defenseman was coming off a five-year, $16.35 million deal ($3.27M AAV) he originally signed with the San Jose Sharks in June 2015.

DILLY STAYING IN THE DISTRICT!! ✍️ The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.9 million Full Details: https://t.co/xkTYW4SFYx#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/FT3fIzmXOs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 6, 2020

Here’s a look at the salary breakdown.

Dillon contract: Yr1 $3M salary

Yr2 $2M sb and $1.1M salary

Yr3 $2.5M sb and $3M salary

Yr4 $2M sb and $2M salary https://t.co/FTCw6gr4sl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 6, 2020

Tom Wilson posted the following video to welcome back his teammate.

Dillon will likely begin next season on the team’s first or second pairing. The Capitals D corps looks something like this as of this moment.

Dillon – Carlson

Siegenthaler – Orlov

Fehervary – Jensen

Alexeyev – Lewington

The Capitals first landed Dillon during the 2019 trade deadline. Dillon only played ten regular-season games in a Caps uniform, but during that time he quickly became a fan favorite with his physical play and personality.

Also, his dancing.

According to Peter’s season review on Dillon, the defenseman spent most of his time with Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson and seemed to be only a modest improvement for his partner: underwater in goals, but in the black on shot attempts, and fairly dominant in expected goals. Dillon slowed the pace of games and took a lot of penalties too.

Dillon, who turns 30 in mid-November, provides a similar value as Jonas Siegenthaler – a restricted free agent this fall – according to Evolving Hockey. In the below graph, the two players are compared by Z-Score, which shows how a player has performed relative to all other players at the same position over a selected timeframe.

Dillon first revealed that Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan and his agency were talking about a contract extension during a July 14 interview with reporters.

“I think right from getting here we’ve had mutual talks amongst my agent and Brian (MacLellan) – those things are kind of confidential with them,” Dillon said. “Again for me as a player and being part of the Caps, it’s been awesome and hopefully, I can be here.”

He added, “I’m happy with being a Washington Capital from Day 1 when I came here with the trade. They made me feel right at home. I think the system, the way we play from the D-corps on, I feel a big part of things here. I feel even better now and I think myself now, to have a couple weeks of a training camp to get even more acclimated and kind of understanding things, I think it’s going to pay huge dividends.”

“I talked to his representatives pretty consistently since we’ve gotten him,” MacLellan added on July 31. “We’ll continue to talk and see if we can work something out at the end here.”

Days ago, Dillon confirmed that his representation and the team were continuing to negotiate. “I’d be happy to be a Capital and if we go all the way (to free agency), we’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there.”

Previously, it was reported that the Capitals were trying to move money to bring Dillon back, but with Kempny’s injury which will likely keep him out most of next season, they had more than enough to pull the trigger.

More from the Capitals: