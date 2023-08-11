Alex Ovechkin says it’s ‘too bad’ Dmitry Orlov didn’t re-sign with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals will enter the 2023-24 season with only six players remaining from their 2018 Stanley Cup championship team. One of the latest champions to depart was longtime defenseman Dmitry Orlov, who formed a successful troika with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in DC over the last decade.

Orlov, after reportedly being unable to come to terms on a new contract with the Capitals before the trade deadline, was dealt to the Boston Bruins in February along with Garnet Hathaway for draft picks and forward Craig Smith. After the season, Orlov stated that he still had interest in re-signing with the Capitals, but with Washington without much cap room, the rearguard ended up moving on to the team’s Metropolitan Division rival, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ovechkin was asked about Orlov’s two-year deal with the Canes on Wednesday after suiting up in a farewell game for Danis Zaripov.

“Too bad he didn’t sign with us,” Ovechkin said to Match TV and translated by Google Translate. “Again, this is a business. Someone comes, someone leaves.”

Ovechkin added that he was happy that his longtime friend got what he believed was a good contract.

The Capitals have made only two major moves to try and improve the team over the summer, signing forward Max Pacioretty and acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson for two draft picks.

Orlov would go on to sign a two-year pact with the Hurricanes worth $7.75 million per season.

“We felt that Dmitry was the best available defenseman on the free agent market,” Carolina general manager Don Waddell said in a press release. “He is a versatile player with a lot of offensive upside, and this signing only strengthens our defensive group heading into next season.”

In a Russian language interview with Sport Express, Orlov was open about the free agency process and how it took a toll on him. He had spent much of the offseason in DC working out with Kuznetsov.

“It’s been a stressful month because I didn’t know where I might be. Thank God, it’s over, now I understand that I will play [with the Hurricanes] for the next two seasons. Good team, that’s why I chose it. I hope I have a good two years ahead.”

In regards to how many options he had, Orlov said he actually didn’t have many to choose from.

“If you look at the market, all contracts are quite short,” he said. “Teams only have some free money.”

When pressed on if Washington was a contender in bringing him back, Orlov said, “No one will know about this.”

Orlov arrived in Raleigh earlier in the month and is already participating in the team’s informal skates.