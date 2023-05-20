Here’s noted bird-man, Evgeny Kuznetsov, eating ice cream while sitting in a tree

Evgeny Kuznetsov just provided us the best content of the offseason and it’s not even officially the summer yet.

Saturday morning, Kuznetsov and his close friend Dmitry Orlov went bicycling on the Mount Vernon Trail. Kuznetsov was very prepared for the trip, showing off his large helmet and fancy bike in an Instagram video posted by Orlov.

Once they got to Gravelly Point Park, the two 2018 Stanley Cup champions appear to have found a food truck. And that’s when it happened.

The Bird Man got up in a tree — this seemed very natural for him — and began eating an ice cream cone.

“We drove 30 kilometers, and will take a taxi on our way back,” Kuznetsov said in Russian before letting out a huge laugh.

A person can be seen going into a porta potty behind Kuznetsov, which only adds to the magic of the video.

Kuzy with the Cannondale CAAD, rim brakes, stock wheels, still has the dork disc on 🤓 — Cran (@crannytran) May 20, 2023

Since Orlov got back to DC from Boston, the two have been working out with each other. Earlier in the month, they played pick up hockey and joined a rec league game at SkateQuest in Reston, Virginia.

Amongst the Caps’ Russians, bicycling in the area has become a popular way to stay in shape and get their cardio work in. In 2018, Alex Ovechkin was spotted by a Caps fan on a Northern Virginia bike trail. Ovechkin also had a terrifying bike mishap near his home ahead of 2019 Training Camp, sporting cuts all over his face.

“Man. The bike broke,” Ovechkin said. “My pedals broke, stuck. I didn’t have time to figure out what to do. Thanks god I have a helmet on me. I don’t know how it caused. It cuts me. If I didn’t have a helmet, I probably be with you guys right now gonna be from hospital or somewhere else. It’s a good thing I wear a helmet. It saves.”