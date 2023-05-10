Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov hit beer league circuit in DC with NHL seasons over

Longtime Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov were spotted at a DC area rink on Monday with both of their seasons over. The Washington Capitals did not qualify for the playoffs while the Boston Bruins were upset by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Capitals fan Logan Friedlander noticed the two players as he was waiting for his high school game to begin. Kuznetsov and Orlov were playing in a rec league game at SkateQuest in Reston, Virginia.

Orlov did not try to hide his identity at all suiting up in a Boston Bruins practice jersey and helmet. Meanwhile, Kuznetsov wore the sweater of a local beer-league team, the Englewood Jacks, along with his navy blue Capitals helmet. Kuzy’s jersey number was number 77.

According to @LastLaag, the two players were respectful of the other players in the old-timers league and were careful not to shoot much as to not injure anyone.

They were really nice, got my paddle signed by both of them. Were really respectful of the old timers league and almost never shot on net. Wonderful to have them back in the area 🙂 — LAAG_last_sinner (@LastLaag) May 10, 2023

Kuznetsov and Orlov reuniting comes a week after Orly said in his Breakdown Day interview with Bruins media that he was very open to a return with the Capitals over the summer as an unrestricted free agent.

On Wednesday, Orlov remained in the DC area, posting video of himself and a friend watching the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The restaurant was Shipgarten in Tysons Corner which had a Capitals flag hung up on the wall.