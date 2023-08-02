Dmitry Orlov throws on a Carolina Hurricanes jersey for the first time

Dmitry Orlov has never looked worse, at least in the opinion of this blogger. 😀

Tuesday, the Russian rearguard threw on his new Carolina Hurricanes gear for the first time after inking a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the Capitals’ Metropolitan Division rival in free agency.

“All smiles in his new threads,” the Hurricanes wrote of Orlov on Twitter.

All smiles in his new threads 😀 pic.twitter.com/RmUDL13ffZ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 1, 2023

“First skate with @canes 🌪️,” Orlov, who spent the previous 11 years in Washington, wrote on his Instagram Story.

Orlov, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Capitals, was participating in Hurricanes’ informal practices ahead of Training Camp, which is still a month and a half away in mid-September. Orlov was joined on the ice by fellow summer acquisition, Brent Burns, whom Carolina acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. The two could be seen laughing together in a video posted by the Hurricanes.

Summer school is in session 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QtiMXhOsAq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 1, 2023

Orlov has spent much of his offseason in DC and with longtime former teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov. The two talented Russians hit the ice for some beer-league hockey at SkateQuest in Reston, VA in May and also went bike riding together. “We [biked] 30 kilometers, and will take a taxi on our way back,” Kuznetsov said joking in an Instagram video Orlov posted then.

Yes, Orlov got dealt to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline… but this different shade of red is going to take a while to get used to.

Screenshot: @Canes/X