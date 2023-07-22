Alexander Suzdalev, Ryan Leonard, and Ryan Chesley to compete in 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase

Less than a month after Development Camp, several of the Capitals’ top prospects will be back on the ice to compete at USA Hockey’s 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase. Alexander Suzdalev will represent Sweden at the tournament, while Ryan Leonard and Ryan Chesley will play for USA’s Team White.

The showcase will take place in Plymouth, Michigan from July 27th to August 4th, with the first game coming on July 29th. A split squad of American players–Team White and Team Blue–will play alongside Sweden and Finland in the four-team tournament.

Suzdalev, Leonard, and Chesley will all make their first appearance at a Summer Showcase. USA Hockey chose not to hold the event last summer after COVID postponed the 2022 World Juniors, instead hosting the American-only National Junior Evaluation Camp.

Besides providing fans more hockey to watch in the offseason, the Summer Showcase helps national teams evaluate players ahead of this year’s World Junior Championship. Of the three Capitals prospects participating in the showcase, only Chesley has played at the U20 World Juniors before, winning bronze with Team USA in January.

The Summer Showcase is particularly important to Suzdalev, with Sweden set to host the 2024 WJC tournament. If he impresses with the team in Plymouth, he could get the chance to compete for gold in his home country. Suzdalev emphasized how special that opportunity is when speaking about the Summer Showcase.

“[I have] very much motivation,” he told reporters at Development Camp. “Because I like to play at home too, because it’s in Sweden this year, so it has a lot of motivation going on. So really excited for the tournament.”

Suzdalev is coming off a strong first season with the Regina Pats, where his 86 points (38g, 48a) led all WHL rookies in scoring and earned him a spot on the CHL’s All-Rookie Team. After joining the Hershey Bears as a black ace during their Calder Cup run, he will reportedly join the AHL full-time this fall.

Meanwhile, Chesley and Leonard will both play in the NCAA this year. Chesley will play his second season with the University of Minnesota, while Leonard will begin his college career at Boston College.

The full schedule for the Summer Showcase is available on USA Hockey’s website, with games streaming online at USAHockeyTV.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB