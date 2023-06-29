Capitals first-rounder Ryan Leonard compares his playing style to Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Hyman, and Alex Tuch

Washington Capitals’ 2023 first-round pick, Ryan Leonard, isn’t afraid of getting physical and used a sandpaper-y word Caps fans first became familiar with through Peter Laviolette to describe what he brings to the ice: jam.

Leonard’s role models further reveal the sort of player he hopes to be someday in the NHL and two of them had postseason success in 2023. Leonard named Matthew Tkachuk (FLA), Zach Hyman (EDM), and Alex Tuch (BUF) as players he looks up to.

Leonard made the comments shortly after Washington selected him with the eighth overall pick. The Capitals’ reputation as a big, hard-hitting team appealed to him.

“Staying in Boston probably Bergeron, Marchand, Lucic, all those guys probably what I watched,” Leonard said. “And then guys I liked to [imitate] in my game are Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Hyman, and Alex Tuch. I think I kind of like to pick and pull what they have in their arsenal and kind of put it into mine.

“I think they all kind of have some things that I have. Tkachuk probably has a little grit to him, probably out of those three he’s probably got the most. Hyman, I feel like he played with two high-end guys. So that’s where I brought that. And then Tuch, I think just his overall power.”

Leonard has plenty to admire in the players he chose. Fresh off of a Stanley Cup Final appearance, Matthew Tkachuk’s play blends elite talent with an uncanny ability to get under his opponent’s skin. He earned a Hart Trophy nomination for his regular season play, scoring 109 points (40g, 69a) in his first season with the Panthers.

Tkachuk’s stellar season continued into the playoffs, where tallied 24 points (11g, 13a) in 20 playoff appearances. He found a particular knack for scoring when his team needed it the most. Four of Tkachuk’s postseason goals were game-winners, including the 4OT winner in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final.

None of that stopped Tkachuk from getting his hands dirty. When he wasn’t scoring, you could find him squaring off against Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark, punching Mitch Marner in the face after the final horn, or running his mouth from the bench. If Leonard turns out like his role model, Caps fans can prepare for plenty of chaos at Capital One Arena.

Hyman and Tuch similarly combine offensive skill with a willingness to engage in physical and gritty play. Tuch also shares a BC connection with Leonard, having spent two seasons with the Eagles from 2014 to 2016.

After Leonard named multiple role models on opposing teams, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic jokingly prodded Leonard to choose a comparable from among his new Capitals teammates. Both had the same player in mind.

“Tom Wilson, definitely,” said Leonard. “Tom Wilson. Definitely.”

With players like Wilson on the roster, Leonard told reporters that he thinks the Capitals are an excellent match for his physicality.

“I know [the team] kind of fits my style of play and can’t wait to get started,” he explained. “That’s kind of what I’m about and what I like to do. It makes the game fun, too.”

The draft was both stressful and exciting for Leonard, who described the moment he was selected.

“Sigh of relief,” he said. “Heart was pounding as hard as it could, probably. But really excited and it was really special moment with me and my family.”

That wasn’t the best moment of Leonard’s year, though. That honor still goes to his gold-medal-clinching goal against Sweden at the 2023 World Juniors.

“I gotta say now…no, never mind. Sorry guys. Gotta go gold medal for the country,” Leonard admitted. “That was awesome. Being with those guys for two years and then capping off with that, it was so special.”

It’ll be a while before Leonard makes his debut in DC, as he’s committed to playing for Boston College in the NCAA before joining the big leagues. He’s set big goals for himself.

“Probably got to say, [I hope to] win a national championship,” he said. “I feel like that’s everybody’s goal. And then being in Boston school, you got to win the Beanpot too for your school. That’s probably almost as important as winning a national championship–if not bigger, honestly. It’s crazy.”

Though he won’t join the Capitals this season, Leonard does plan to come to DC for Capitals Development Camp, which starts July 1. There, Caps fans and coaching staff alike will get a chance to see what Leonard can do.

