Angry goaltender alert: Linus Ullmark tried to fight Matthew Tkachuk, chucks blocker and glove

It’s been a week of unexpected truculence during Round One of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The latest example came in Game Three of the Bruins-Panthers series during a net-front battle with less than five minutes to go. A fracas broke out and it almost led to a fight between Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk and Boston’s Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark didn’t want a piece of Tkachuk, he wanted the whole dang pie.

The incident occurred shortly after Taylor Hall scored to put the Bruins up 5-2 in the game.

A scuffle quickly escalated into a full-on brawl after Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort jumped in to defend their goalie. Tkachuk then tried to go after Ullmark, pulling him away from the scrum, making Ullmark incensed. He threw several punches at Tkachuk before chucking his gloves to the ground and ripping off his helmet.

ULLMARK WAS READY TO FIGHT TKACHUK OMG pic.twitter.com/KeG3By0jvr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

Officials quickly jumped in to separate the two, though they continued to hurl insults back and forth through the referees. Meanwhile, plastic rats rained down from the stands as Panthers fans launched them over the glass.

Here’s the full penalty breakdown of the incident.

Screenshot: NHL.com

Ullmark and Tkachuk were both given misconducts, sending them to the showers early. Backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman stepped in to man the net the final few minutes. He was all smiles after the scrum, patting his goalie partner as he went down the tunnel.

So uhhh, no goalie hug then? pic.twitter.com/b1AE9TQSXn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

The Bruins would go on to score an empty netter to win 6-2 and take a 3-1 series lead. They will play Game Five in Boston on Wednesday for the chance to close out the series.

After the game, Brandon Carlo stood by his decision to jump into the fray and protect his goaltender.

“I think we’re gonna keep Linus’ hands intact, and not let him risk breaking anybody’s face,” he said, per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan. “So we’re gonna leave it like that.”

It’s not the first time this season officials have stepped in to stop a possible goalie bout. Earlier this season, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre challenged the Blues’ Jordan Binnington to a fight, but officials again separated the two before they could square off.

Playoff hockey, folks. There’s nothing quite like it.