Capitals release 2023 Development Camp schedule

Not only will the Washington Capitals be turning its focus to free agency on July 1, but it will also host the first day of its annual Development Camp, Saturday.

While we don’t know the full roster yet, super-talented 2022 first-round pick, Ivan Miroshnichenko, is in DC while several 2023 Calder Cup champion Bears players could be at camp, too.

Wednesday, the Capitals released the schedule for camp. The practices, which are open to the public except on Independence Day, will be held from July 1 through July 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, ending with a three-on-three tournamenty.

Capitals Development Camp schedule

Saturday, July 1

9:15 – 10:30 a.m.: Goalie ice (Caps rink); skating development (public rink

12:45 – 1:45 p.m.: Goalie ice (Caps rink)

2 – 3:00 p.m.: Skill development (both rinks)

Sunday, July 2

9 – 10 a.m.: Goalies & defensemen on ice (Caps rink); forwards (public rink)

11:15 a.m.: Media availability

2 – 3:30 p.m.: Transition & speed work (Caps rinks) – split groups

4 – 5 p.m.: Youth hockey clinic (Caps rink)

Monday, July 3

10:15 – 11 a.m.: Goalies & defensemen on ice (Caps rink); forwards (public rink)

3:15 – 4:45 p.m.: Skill/goalie development (Caps rink); positional skating (public rink) – split groups

Tuesday, July 4

MedStar Capitals Iceplex closed to the public

9:15 – 10 a.m.: On-Ice testing (Caps rink); goalies (Public rink)

10:15 – 11 a.m.: Forwards (public rink)

10:30 – 11:15 a.m.: Defensemen & goalies on ice (Caps rink)

Wednesday, July 5

8:30 – 9 a.m.: Goalies (public rink)

9 – 10:30 a.m.: 3-on-3 Tournament (Caps rink)

See you there?

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB