Washington Capitals select Ryan Leonard with eighth overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals just missed out on Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, who dropped to seventh with the Philadelphia Flyers.

With their eighth pick, the Capitals selected Ryan Leonard in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Leonard is a right wing for the U-18 USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Leonard, a Boston College commit, ended his 2022-23 season with a standout offensive performance in the U18 World Championship for the USA. In seven games, Leonard blitzed the competition for 17 points (8g, 9a) and scored the overtime, gold-medal winner against Sweden.

In 57 games for the U18 national team, he amassed 94 points (51g, 43a) which was good for third-best on the team. Leonard recorded 20 points (11g, 9a) in 17 games in the USHL. Leonard played on the top line and was used at all situations, averaging over 17 minutes per game.

The forward was not a consensus top 10 pick by some national analysts.

#ALLCAPS select Ryan Leonard 8th overall. I ranked him 18th overall. Leonard scored nearly a goal per game in the NTDP, and over a goal per game in the WJC-18. But his (relatively, to his draft spot) weak production in the USHL in his D-1 and draft years knocks him down a peg. pic.twitter.com/vA5uBWfJcW — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) June 29, 2023

During ESPN’s draft coverage, Emily Kaplan reported that one GM told her that Leonard reminded him of the Tkachuk brothers.

“I think it’s pretty honoring (so sic),” Leonard said per ESPN. “Those guys are truly special players. To be compared to those guys, it’s pretty honoring (so so sic).”

When asked what Capitals fans would learn to love about him, Leonard replied “my competitiveness. I think that’s kinda like who I am.”

He added in a pre-draft video that he brings “a lot of jam (to a team). Kinda a guy that can change the way a game is played in a couple seconds with either a hit or a goal or something like that. I’m a power forward who brings it all.”

Ryan Leonard on now being a teammate of Alex Ovechkin: "Hopefully he doesn't hit me with a one-timer or anything during practice. It's pretty special." — Ian Oland (@ianoland) June 29, 2023

ESPN analysts compared Leonard to a Tom Wilson-lite type player, who would have been a perfect fit on the Flyers.

Here’s the Capitals press release on the selection: