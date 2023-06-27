Dmitry Orlov unlikely to re-sign with Boston Bruins, will hit unrestricted free agency for first time in career

Dmitry Orlov is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on July 1. The veteran blueliner was dealt at the trade deadline last season by the Washington Capitals to the Boston Bruins in the final year of his contract.

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reports that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has said that it’s “unlikely” Orlov and Boston will be able to come to terms on an extension. Orlov is set to be one of the prizes of a shallow free agency pool.

The Bruins, who made a cap dump trade of Taylor Hall on Monday, still are incredibly cap strapped and have just 14 skaters under team control. Sweeney said in May that they’d likely only be able to keep one of Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi, or Garnet Hathaway this summer. According to reports, the Bruins are expected to start talks with Bertuzzi soon.

Orlov is coming off a 2022-23 campaign that saw him explode once he arrived in Boston. In 23 games, he recorded 17 points (4g, 13a) which nearly matched his total with the Caps in 43 games of 19 points (3g, 16a). Dima added eight assists in Boston’s seven-game, first-round playoff series loss to the Florida Panthers.

In a Russian interview from early June, Orlov described what he’s looking for in terms of his next contract. His desire for a long-term deal has not changed and that was the sticking point in his prior negotiations with the Caps. Orlov has maintained, however, that he’d like to explore a return to DC.

“Of course, I would like a long contract, it gives stability and peace of mind,” Orlov said. “But there are many nuances, you can’t take everything into account. The salary cap plays an important role. Many clubs are in a difficult situation. It is necessary to sign players, to renew some agreements.”

As things stand, the Capitals already have six defensemen signed for next season with a new deal for Martin Fehervary likely on the way as well. While a reunion with Alex Ovechkin’s long-time buddy may be appealing for many reasons, it may not be feasible given the pretty penny Orlov could command on the open market.

