Boston Bruins expecting to possibly keep just one of Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, or Tyler Bertuzzi

The Boston Bruins went all-in at this past trade deadline as general manager Don Sweeney managed to put together a team that won a league-record 65 games and posted a league-record 135 points. That same team was then unceremoniously dumped out of the 2023 playoffs in the first round by the lowest-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers.

Now, Boston is going to face the consequences of adding so much to their roster in a salary-cap-driven NHL. They won’t be able to keep all of the pieces that allowed them to set the records that they did.

The main additions that look like they could be headed elsewhere this summer include former Capitals Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway as well as former Detroit Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi.

The main issue that Boston is facing is that they handed out large performance bonuses to veteran players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci in order to be able to fit them under the cap last season. That means that to start the 2023-24 campaign, Boston will already be down $4.5 million in cap space from the get-go.

The list of players that need new contracts to continue with the Bruins next season is impressive. That list includes Orlov, Hathaway, Bertuzzi, Bergeron, Krejci, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Trent Frederic, Connor Clifton, and Jeremy Swayman.

Sweeney was asked at his end-of-season media availability what his plans were for the main three upcoming unrestricted free agents that he brought in as rentals at the deadline. Those being Orlov, Hathaway, and Bertuzzi.

“I couldn’t just sign those players today,” Sweeney told The Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon. “We have (salary cap) constraints. That might mean I might be able to sign one of those three players. Roster changes are coming. We won’t be the same team.”

Orlov, who is back in the DC area, has already stated his desire to explore a return to the Capitals in free agency.

The veteran Russian was asked directly at Boston’s Breakdown Day about that potential reunion.

“Probably yeah,” Orlov said. “We’re going to talk to my agent. How I see, if they trade me, I don’t think it’ll work out, but we’ll see.”

As things stand, the Capitals already have six defensemen signed for next season with a new deal for Martin Fehervary likely on the way as well and the central reason they dealt Orlov in the first place was perceived difficulties in negotiating an extension that both parties were comfortable with. Unless that discussion changes, it would be tough to envision Orlov back in a Capitals jersey.

Hathaway on the other hand has been quiet since the Bruins were ousted by Florida. Boston did not even post his Breakdown Day interview if he indeed had one so his thoughts about a possible return are unknown at this stage.

The rugged winger was a fan favorite in Washington and developed a very close bond with center Nic Dowd during his time with the Caps. 10 NHL forwards already have contracts in DC for next year and that does not include players currently in Hershey like Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Beck Malenstyn, Hendrix Lapierre, Ethen Frank, and Joe Snively.