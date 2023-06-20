Braden Holtby honored at Washington Nationals game

Washington Capitals great, Braden Holtby, made an appearance at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

The Holtbeast was in the house with his family to watch the Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

During a break between innings, Nats PA announcer Jerome Hruska announced Holtby to the crowd. Holtby got a rousing ovation from those in attendance.

“The Nationals are pleased to welcome former Washington Capitals goaltender and 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Braden Holtby,” Hruska said as the organ played ESPN’s iconic hockey theme. “Thank you for joining us tonight, Braden. Please enjoy the game.”

The Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender waved to the crowd while showing off his recently cropped hair.

Holtby also joined the team on the field pregame and caught up with several Nationals including pitcher Jake Irvin and manager Davey Martinez.

Something ‘bout *Braden Holtby in D.C. threads. *Stanley Cup Champion Braden Holtby pic.twitter.com/FOHdlr4tSW — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 20, 2023

Holtby, who was wearing a blue Juan Soto Nationals’ jersey, could be seen holding a Nationals’ cherry blossom jersey in the social media shots.

This is the second time Holtby has been spotted at Nationals Park this month. Reader Charlie McManus also spotted Holtby at the Sunday, June 4 game against the Phillies.

Holtby, who grew up loving the Toronto Blue Jays, became a big Nationals fan during his time in DC and has been to many games over the years.

He also bonded with the team, including Soto, when they celebrated their 2019 World Series victory at Capital One Arena.

The Holtbys returned to the area after leaving when he signed the Vancouver Canucks in 2020. Holtby played one season in Vancouver before moving on to the Dallas Stars. He became an unrestricted free agent last July, but opted not to play in 2022-23 due to injury. He has not officially announced his retirement.

“Number one on my mind right now is getting some stability for my kids back in their life,” Holtby said to RMNB. “They’re at an age now where their life is more important than a hockey career. That’s number one.

“The last few years have been tough,” he added. “I’m getting old. I’m at a point where I’m not about to say one way or the other, but for me, I need to be more present in other things, and then maybe if the love of the game comes back somehow, then maybe, who knows? Right now I’m enjoying spending time with my family and doing some other stuff, too.”

Holtby has also been spotted at other Capitals related events, too. attended the PWHPA Showcase at MedStar Capitals Icpelex with former teammate John Carlson in March. He also appeared at a beer release party for Garnet Hathaway in October. He also surprised guests at a Laughlin Family Foundation Golf Event in September.

Screenshot: @nationals/Twitter