Braden Holtby, Capitals fourth-line make appearance at Garnet Hathaway beer release for ‘Hath’s Hazy’

Following in the footsteps of Capitals alumni Craig Laughlin and Alan May, Garnet Hathaway released his own beer on Monday. And the fourth-line winger got the support from a litany of current and former Caps during a release party.

Earlier in the year, Hathaway partnered with Other Half Brewing to create Hath’s Hazy. The sales benefit DMV first responders – a cause near and dear to Hathaway’s heart.

“My wife Lindsay and I started Hath’s Heroes when we got to DC,” Hathaway said to the Capitals’ Mike Vogel. “The Caps were amazing in helping the players to do community outreach, helping us to use our platform to support the community and give back as much as we can. And something that was close and personal to me was first responders.

“My great grandfather – who was named Garnet, and who I’m named after – was a firefighter in Winnipeg. I have uncles and great uncles that live up there now who were firefighters. And I grew up hearing stories – and they had a little different technology then – of the bravery, really what the lifestyle was like, and what it was like for his family as well, just the everyday life of it. I grew up hearing stories of that. When we got to D.C., we had an opportunity to create a charity foundation to help give back. And so being able to support the first responders was really what we wanted to focus on.”

The beer release party, Have A Beer With Hath, was held Monday night at Other Half Brewing’s DC location from 7 to 9 pm. The event was open to the public and free to attend. Capitals fans who braved the cold, drizzly weather, were rewarded handsomely with good beer and many surprise appearances.

“It was the best IPA I have ever tried,” Capitals fan Alex Garner said.

Matt Pennybacker described the beer as a “top shelf hazy IPA. Citrus forward and not too much bitterness from the hops.”

Current Capitals players Nic Dowd and Carl Hagelin — last year’s fourth line — as well as Trevor van Riemsdyk, Conor Sheary, Charlie Lindgren, and Matt Irwin all came out to support Hathaway.

“It was a great time being able to chat with members of the Caps community including players,” Capitals fan Katina Krasnec said. “I had fun trying to convince Dowd and Hathaway to restart their Between Two Blue Lines podcast.”

Stanley Cup champion Braden Holtby also made his second public appearance at a Capitals-related event in a month after being teased by Hathaway on Twitter. Holtby moved back to the DC area during the last year.

Ever wanted to have a beer with Braden Holtby? Tonight could be the night! See you all soon at Other Half Brewing. Also, there’s a parking garage off Okie Street that is probably your best bet. — Garnet Hathaway (@GarnetHathaway) October 3, 2022

Holtby, again, spent time with former Capital and close friend Karl Alzner at the release party.

NBC Sports Washington’s legendary broadcasting team of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin joined in on the festivities well as Courtney Laughlin and the radio voice of the team, John Walton.

Capitals players and alumni signed autographs and took photos with fans. The event raised thousands of dollars for Hathaway’s charity via a raffle and a live auction impressively hosted by Joe B.

“The event was a lot of fun, surprisingly low-key and approachable,” Capitals fan Matt Pennybacker said. “The amount of support from the current and former players was impressive.”

Items available included several Hathaway jerseys signed by everyone who was there; John Carlson game-worn gloves; Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, and Garnet Hathaway game-used sticks; and Capitals bobbleheads.

Remaining cans of Hath’s Hazy are available on Other Half Brewing’s website. Four-packs are going for $18.

“There’s a finite amount, so once that’s gone”, it’s gone, Hathaway said.