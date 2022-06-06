Alan May partners with local brewery to create May-Zy 16 IPA

Alan May is joining fellow NBC Sports Washington analyst Craig Laughlin in the beer business.

May, through Solace Brewing Company, recently released an IPA entitled May-Zy 16 (6.2% ABV). The beer is available at all three of Solace Brewing Company’s three locations in Sterling, VA; Falls Church, VA; and the Navy Yard in DC.

The beer is also being distributed at select liquor stores across the DMV in both can and draft form.

“This isn’t some trashy college beer that someone like Ian Oland would like,” May explained to me, Ian Oland, in an interview. “This beer is for people that love the sun on their skin, a body of water nearby, and good friends.”

Jon Humerick, one of the co-founders of Solace Brewing Company, described the beer as having an in-your-face tropical fruit and citrus flavor with little to no bitterness.

“There are endless possibilities when brewing an IPA because of how many different hop varieties there are,” Jon Humerick, co-founder of Solace Brewing Company, said. “But for this one, we went with a classic combo, Galaxy and Citra hops. Two rock stars when it comes to hop varietals, they can both stand on their own, but together they pack a one-two punch like it’s the 90s and Alan May is playing the Rangers.”

The idea for the beer came about in Las Vegas while May was on a February trip to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. May had a drink with co-owner of Solace Brewing, Ian Hilton, who is also a restauranteur in DC and Virginia.

“Hilton said I know you’re a beer guy and we should do a beer together,” May said. “I just kind of laughed and rolled my eyes at him. He replied, ‘I’m dead serious, man!'”

When May got back to DC days later, the two had a follow-up meeting at El Rey Ballston where they were joined by May’s partner on TV, Alexa Landestoy, and her husband Michael Landestoy.

“Hilton once again says to me, ‘Are we doing this?'” May said. “So I said yes if you are serious and about five days later, after an extensive tasting and brewing process, we decided on May-Zy 16 IPA.’

The beer’s name comes from May’s nickname during his playing days, which I always assumed was Mullet Wagon. Sixteen was May’s number.

“If you follow hockey at all, you know that every player’s nickname is some shortened version of either their first or last name with a double ee sound at the end of it,” Humerick said. “It’s a hockey thing.”

May-Zy 16 IPA has a charity aspect to it too. Solace Brewing Company is donating a portion of sales from every four-pack and every pint to local pediatric cancer charities, something near and dear to Alan.

May also promises to sign cans for his adoring fans. There are also discussions about a possible party later this summer or fall. May was noncommittal when asked if he would participate in a dunk tank with this blogger for charity.

What is clear however is that for hockey fans in the DMV, May-Zy 16 is the must-try new beer of the summer. (Or at least that’s what Alan told me to say or he wouldn’t grant the interview.)

Photo: Solace Brewing Company