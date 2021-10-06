Craig Laughlin is releasing a new beer called ‘Locktoberfest’

Craig Laughlin is a successful former NHL player (341 points in 549 games) who is entering his 25th season with Joe Beninati as an Emmy-winning hockey analyst for NBC Sports Washington. Now, he’s becoming a bit of a beer aficionado.
Wednesday, Laughlin announced that he was releasing his fifth beer since 2020 and he’s brilliantly entitled the 7.3% German-style lager, Locktoberfest. The name is based on Oktoberfest and his Locker monicker.
The beer label features an epic illustration of Laughlin in lederhosen as he skates down the ice.
This is Laughlin’s second collaboration with the Maryland small business, Pherm Brewing. The two previously released The Hatty together in May 2021.
“I finished my playing career in Landshut, Germany and had enjoyed Oktoberfest over there,” Laughlin explained to RMNB in an interview. “The biergetens and beer experience was fantastic. Since I scheduled a beer to come out in October, and my previous four beers were IPAS, I decide to get together with Pherm Brewing to do something for the Caps opening game in October. Henry, the brewmaster at Pherm, came up with a German-style Amber Ale.
“Plus, I wanted my own holiday and month! So we named it ‘Locktoberfest,'” he joked.
Laughlin, who sampled the beer on Wednesday, said it tastes crispy and malty with caramel and some apple notes. “The beer can also be described as bready and sweet,” he said.
Laughlin will officially release the beer during a watch party of the Capitals’ Opening Night game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, October 13. The event will start at 5 PM. Locker will not be doing color commentary that night because TNT is covering the Capitals game nationally, sidelining NBCSWSH. [Ian sad face]
“I’m excited for the start of the Caps season and can’t wait to watch the game with Caps fans and friends,” Laughlin said. “Starting at 5pm. we will have raffles, auctions, German fare, lederhosens, and a whole lot of fun throughout the night. And hopefully, a big Caps win!
Fans will be able to buy the beer and hang out with Laughlin, who says he’ll be happy to take photos and sign autographs for everyone except for me. A food truck from Buck N Grill will also be there serving German brats, pretzels, burgers, and wings.
Fans who drop $120.00 (plus tax) will be able to purchase a case of Locktoberfest which will come with an incredible limited-edition signed German stein from Laughlin himself.
“I will sign them in gold sharpie,” Laughlin said.
Laughlin is weeks removed from another successful event, the Golf “FORE” Rare Cancers outing which raised $90k for The Laughlin Family Foundation, which funds research to find cures of rare cancers.
Here are photos from Craig’s tasting on Wednesday.
The full press release from the Laughlin Family Foundation is below:
Craig Laughlin to Release “Locktoberfest” beer in Collaboration with Pherm Brewing on Washington Capitals Opening Night
Gambrills, Md. – Craig Laughlin and Pherm Brewing are partnering to release “Locktoberfest,” a 7.3% German style lager beer on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at Pherm Brewing in Gambrills, Maryland prior to the Washington Capitals 2021-2022 season opener versus the New York Rangers.
Beginning at 5pm on October 13th, limited cases of “Locktoberfest” will be available for purchase at the brewery. Each case purchased will come with a special edition “Locktoberfest” mug signed by Craig Laughlin. Price per case is $120.00 plus tax. 75 cases are available.
During the duration of the Capitals game, Craig Laughlin will be at the brewery and will be available for pictures and autographs. “Locktoberfest,” a Munich, Vienna, and amber specialty malt beer with pilsner base malt, will be available on draft. Pherm will also have three additional German beers on tap: Sparkle (Pilsner), Thank you Mr. Marzen (Marzen), and a Barrel Aged Doppelbock, “Phermenator”. Buck N Grill food truck will be serving German brats, pretzels, burgers, and wings for purchase. Plus several other Oktoberfest activities, such as make your own pretzel necklace, a stein holding contest, as well as other raffles and prizes.
This is the second beer collaboration between Craig Laughlin and Pherm Brewing since Pherm Brewing opened in Gambrills, Maryland on December 30, 2020. Pherm’s 3,500 square foot tasting room holds up to 200 people and offers 12 rotating beers on tap ranging in style from lager, sour, to IPAs.
This is Laughlin’s fifth beer release since 2020. Laughlin released “Locker 18” in collaboration with Aslin Beer Company (Alexandria, Virginia), as well as “Wicked Wrister” in partnership with Astro Lab Brewing (Silver Spring, MD) – both of which had proceeds benefitting The Laughlin Family Foundation. “The Hatty” was Laughlin’s latest beer collaboration, which was released in May 2021 with Pherm Brewing.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On