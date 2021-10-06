Craig Laughlin is releasing a new beer called ‘Locktoberfest’

Craig Laughlin is a successful former NHL player (341 points in 549 games) who is entering his 25th season with Joe Beninati as an Emmy-winning hockey analyst for NBC Sports Washington. Now, he’s becoming a bit of a beer aficionado.

Wednesday, Laughlin announced that he was releasing his fifth beer since 2020 and he’s brilliantly entitled the 7.3% German-style lager, Locktoberfest. The name is based on Oktoberfest and his Locker monicker.

The beer label features an epic illustration of Laughlin in lederhosen as he skates down the ice.

This is Laughlin’s second collaboration with the Maryland small business, Pherm Brewing. The two previously released The Hatty together in May 2021.

“I finished my playing career in Landshut, Germany and had enjoyed Oktoberfest over there,” Laughlin explained to RMNB in an interview. “The biergetens and beer experience was fantastic. Since I scheduled a beer to come out in October, and my previous four beers were IPAS, I decide to get together with Pherm Brewing to do something for the Caps opening game in October. Henry, the brewmaster at Pherm, came up with a German-style Amber Ale.

“Plus, I wanted my own holiday and month! So we named it ‘Locktoberfest,'” he joked.

Laughlin, who sampled the beer on Wednesday, said it tastes crispy and malty with caramel and some apple notes. “The beer can also be described as bready and sweet,” he said.

Laughlin will officially release the beer during a watch party of the Capitals’ Opening Night game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, October 13. The event will start at 5 PM. Locker will not be doing color commentary that night because TNT is covering the Capitals game nationally, sidelining NBCSWSH. [Ian sad face]

“I’m excited for the start of the Caps season and can’t wait to watch the game with Caps fans and friends,” Laughlin said. “Starting at 5pm. we will have raffles, auctions, German fare, lederhosens, and a whole lot of fun throughout the night. And hopefully, a big Caps win!

Fans will be able to buy the beer and hang out with Laughlin, who says he’ll be happy to take photos and sign autographs for everyone except for me. A food truck from Buck N Grill will also be there serving German brats, pretzels, burgers, and wings.

Fans who drop $120.00 (plus tax) will be able to purchase a case of Locktoberfest which will come with an incredible limited-edition signed German stein from Laughlin himself.

“I will sign them in gold sharpie,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin is weeks removed from another successful event, the Golf “FORE” Rare Cancers outing which raised $90k for The Laughlin Family Foundation, which funds research to find cures of rare cancers.

Here are photos from Craig’s tasting on Wednesday.

The full press release from the Laughlin Family Foundation is below: