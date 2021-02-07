Craig Laughlin partners with local brewery to create Wicked Wrister beer

Former Capital and current NBC Sports Washington color commentator, Craig Laughlin, has partnered with the Maryland-based brewery, Astro Lab Brewing, to create a new beer. A portion of the proceeds will go to a cause very close to Locker’s heart.

Entitled Wicked Wrister, the 7.1% abv hazy IPA is available online for pickup (Silver Spring) and in 11 liquor stores across Maryland and Washington DC. Laughlin chose the beer’s name and contributed to the recipe and label design. Laughlin also personally assisted in brewing and canning the beer.

Laughlin, a noted lover of craft beer, described it to me as “a triple dry-hopped New England style juicy IPA.” He added it’d be perfect to try for the big games on Sunday.

Fifty percent of the profits will go to the Laughlin Family Foundation, which helps advance the care and support for those affected by rare cancers. In April 2018, Craig’s wife, Linda, was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer – uterine serous carcinoma – a disease that only affects approximately 6,000 women per year in the United States.

“Craig approached us because he loves our Fresh As IPA and asked us to work on a beer for a cause to raise funds and awareness for his family foundation,” Emma Whelan, co-founder of Astro Lab, said in a release. “He has a huge passion for both craft beer and the Laughlin Family Foundation mission, which made it an easy project for us to support.”

“Craig was very specific about what he loves in a beer and it was fun choosing a unique hop combination to create something that we knew he, his followers and our own customers would enjoy drinking.” Matt Cronin, Astro Lab Brewing co-Founder and head brewer, added.

Laughlin has also signed one beer in every four-pack.

Stock up on beer before Super Bowl Sunday! Only 15 cases left of my collab with @astrolabbrewing “Wicked Wrister.” Best part? I signed every 4 pack! Head to their tap room to buy or at select retailers around DMV. Every purchase helps us in our fight rare cancers @FightRareCancer pic.twitter.com/Vij9C4jV7o — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) February 5, 2021

Where to buy in store

Washington DC

Craft Beer Cellar DC

Magruders DC

Odd Provisions

NRG Provisions (Church Key)

Shelter (On draft)

MD

Down Town Crown (Gaithersburg – they are donating profits back to the foundation)

Whiteys (Linthicum Heights. They are hosting a podcast on 2/18 to promote the beer and talk about the Foundation)

Dawsons Liquors (Severna Park)

424 Wine and Spirits (Crofton)

District East (Frederick)

The Wine Source (Baltimore)

Such a fun day at @astrolabbrewing! 4 packs of “Wicked Wrister” still available! Every pack purchased helps us in our fight against rare cancers. Check out new episode of Family Faceoff https://t.co/nQ5K3EZtZY – me and @Laughlin18 share all the details! https://t.co/AhWLPexvX0 — Courtney Laughlin (@CourtneyL_Caps) February 4, 2021