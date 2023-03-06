Braden Holtby attends PWHPA Showcase, reunites with John Carlson at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Over the weekend, the Washington Capitals and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association partnered to host the PWHPA Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The tournament featured four games played by many of the most talented women in hockey.

On Sunday morning, former Capitals netminder Braden Holtby showed up to watch, appearing alongside the currently-injured John Carlson.

The two could be seen hugging in one of the photos posted by the Capitals.

The pair was also spotted by NBC Sports Washington during their broadcast of the match between Team Harvey’s and Team Sonnet. Carlson was at the game with his son Lucca.

Braden Holtby and John Carlson in the building to watch all of the @pwhpa action today! @Capitals pic.twitter.com/8ESZCYjqKP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 5, 2023

Holtby, who last played for the Dallas Stars in the 2021-22 season, has since moved back to the DC area but has made few public appearances in his time away from the NHL. He spoke to RMNB in September of 2022, discussing his career, family, and return to the DMV.

“It didn’t take long for us to realize that DC is our home,” Holtby said in the interview. “Kids were born here. My wife and I moved out here – she was fresh out of college and I was right out of junior hockey. As far as adulthood goes, this is our home.”

This isn’t the first time Holtby has expressed support for women’s hockey. While with the Dallas Stars, Holtby wore a Black Rosie jersey, designed by Capitals fan Jo Dabney for the Premier Hockey Federation’s Metropolitan Riveters.

Hey @notafan_jo, a friend of ours has a message for you! 💚 pic.twitter.com/ogwU6QDyCT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 31, 2022

Headline photo courtesy of @Capitals/Twitter