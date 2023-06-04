Andre Burakovsky and Johanna Scortea announce they’re having a baby girl

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky is going to be a dad.

On Sunday, Burakovsky and his girlfriend Johanna Scortea announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a girl.

“Baby, mom and dad loves you already so much!! 🩵🩷 #genderreveal #week18,” Scortea said on her Instagram.

The couple made the announcement at their gender-reveal party in Sweden. Burakovsky took slapshots at a best-of-three series of exploding pucks. The second puck careened into the grill nearby, briefly pausing the ceremonies. When the final puck burst into a cloud of pink powder, Burakovsky grinned as his guests cheered and rained down confetti.

Gina Carlson commented on the announcement, writing, “Congratulations!! So excited for you guys 🤍🤍🤍.” Several of Burakovsky’s former Capitals teammates, including John Carlson, Lars Eller, Devante Smith-Pelly, and Carl Hagelin also liked the photo.

The happy news comes after a difficult end to Burakovsky’s season. After tearing his groin in early February, a series of setbacks in his recovery kept him out of the lineup for the remainder of the Kraken’s campaign. Burakovsky led the Seattle Kraken in scoring before the injury, quickly emerging as a star in his first season with the team. The former Cap signed with the Kraken as a free agent last summer, fresh off a Stanley Cup win with the Colorado Avalanche.

Burakovsky has been an uncle for four years and has successfully not murdered his nephew yet.

Now, nearly a year after winning his second Stanley Cup, Burakovsky is celebrating a more personal milestone. Congratulations, Burkie and Johanna!

Headline photo: @miss.scortea and @andreburakovsky/Instagram