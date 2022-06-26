Andre Burakovsky wins second Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six, Sunday. The Stanley Cup marks the Avalanche’s third in franchise history and the first during the Nathan MacKinnon Era.

The championship is also Andre Burakovsky’s second career Stanley Cup win. The Swedish forward previously won win the Capitals in 2018.

Burakovsky is the first major player from that 2018 Caps team to win a second Cup.

Photo: Ian Oland/RMNB

Burakovsky quickly joined his teammates out on the ice as time expired, wearing his away no. 95 Avalanche jersey. He was the first scratched player out onto the ice. Burakovsky and Darren Helm were the only players on Colorado who had previously won a Cup.

Burakovsky kissed the Stanley Cup and took a brief twirl on the ice before handing the Cup to Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Keumper.

Later, the team photo was an adventure.

But eventually, the Avs successfully took the picture.

Burakovsky had 8 points (3g, 5a) in 12 postseason games for the Avs, including the overtime game-winning goal in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final. “This was a dream since I was a kid,” he said afterward.

Burakovsky did not play since Game Two after suffering what appeared to be an upper-body injury. He had three points (2g, 1a) in those two SCF games.

Burakovsky spent a bulk of his time in the postseason skating on the Avs’ second line.

Congratulations, Burkie!