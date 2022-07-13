Andre Burakovsky signs long-term contract with Seattle Kraken

Andre Burakovsky has signed with the other Washington. Seattle, Washington to be exact.

Burakovsky and the Seattle Kraken agreed to a five-year deal that will pay him $5.5 million per season.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report Burkie’s new contract.

Burakovsky signs with Seattle. 5 years at $5.5 mil Aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Burakovsky is coming off a career year with the Avalanche where he won his second career Stanley Cup. Burakovsky potted career highs in goals (22) and points (61) in 80 regular season games. He added three goals and five assists in the playoffs, including the overtime winner in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche, just like with the team’s starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, were unable to re-sign the left winger due to salary cap constraints.

Andre Burakovsky, signed 5x$5.5M by SEA, is an extremely efficient sniper whose production in 3rd line minutes with the Avs has been consistently impressive. Exactly the kind of player Seattle needs, but also the kind that could get wrecked by Hakstol's system. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/vBtOel7gKv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022

The 27-year-old Swede leaves Colorado three seasons after being dealt out west by the Capitals in 2019. Burakovsky scored 61 goals and tallied 150 points in 191 games for the Avs.

Andre Burakovsky (5×5.5m with SEA) is a weird player type; high-event at 5v5, great finisher, but not helping the powerplay to speak of. pic.twitter.com/KR8kfl9e84 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022

Burakovsky will join a Kraken team playing just their second season as a franchise and reunite with former Capitals teammate Philipp Grubauer. Seattle also picked up former Caps defenseman Justin Schultz via free agency Wednesday.