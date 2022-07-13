Home / News / Andre Burakovsky signs long-term contract with Seattle Kraken

Andre Burakovsky signs long-term contract with Seattle Kraken

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

July 13, 2022 3:42 pm

Andre Burakovsky has signed with the other Washington. Seattle, Washington to be exact.

Burakovsky and the Seattle Kraken agreed to a five-year deal that will pay him $5.5 million per season.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report Burkie’s new contract.

Burakovsky is coming off a career year with the Avalanche where he won his second career Stanley Cup. Burakovsky potted career highs in goals (22) and points (61) in 80 regular season games. He added three goals and five assists in the playoffs, including the overtime winner in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche, just like with the team’s starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, were unable to re-sign the left winger due to salary cap constraints.

The 27-year-old Swede leaves Colorado three seasons after being dealt out west by the Capitals in 2019. Burakovsky scored 61 goals and tallied 150 points in 191 games for the Avs.

Burakovsky will join a Kraken team playing just their second season as a franchise and reunite with former Capitals teammate Philipp Grubauer. Seattle also picked up former Caps defenseman Justin Schultz via free agency Wednesday.

, ,