Capitals have until June 1 to sign two draft picks or they will lose their rights

The Washington Capitals have two draft picks that they are set to lose signing rights to if they don’t have them put pen to paper on an entry-level deal by June 1.

Martin Has, a 2019 fifth-round selection, and Dru Krebs, a 2021 sixth-round pick, are at risk of being able to sign wherever they please if the Caps don’t choose to hand them contracts by mid next week.

CapFriendly provided the full list of players from around the league that meet the same requirements.

The unofficial start to the off-season calendar begins with the June 1 'Must Sign By' date for drafted players. Here's this years list of players that each club must sign by next Thursday at 5pm ET, otherwise they will lose their signing rights.https://t.co/nXfmDT1fO4 pic.twitter.com/NAT5Q41mUs — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 26, 2023

Has played last season in the Capitals organization with their ECHL affiliate South Carolina Stingrays after signing a one-year AHL deal with the Hershey Bears last October. He got into 50 games for the Stingrays and recorded 12 points (3g, 9a). The big Czech defender was drafted out of the Finnish junior system in 2019 and has since had stints in Canadian major junior in both the OHL and QMJHL.

Has was an early cut at the last two NHL training camps and it seems unlikely he will get another crack at one in 2023.

Krebs, the brother of Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs, has yet to play a single game of pro hockey as he’s spent his two post-draft seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. Krebs signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Bears in April after his last junior season in Medicine Hat ended.

Krebs recorded 41 points (8g, 33a) in 67 WHL games last season, leading team defensemen in scoring. Krebs was extended a bona fide contract offer by the Capitals last year to extend their claim to his rights.

The Caps recently took advantage of another team letting their rights to a player expire when they signed defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell in late April. Häman Aktell was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Nashville Predators but never signed an entry-level contract with the team.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB