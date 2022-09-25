Capitals prospect Dru Krebs plays against his brother Peyton Krebs in preseason game

The Washington Capitals’ first preseason game on their schedule took place Sunday afternoon. The home team put out a mostly prospect-filled lineup to take on the Buffalo Sabres.

There was some brotherly love involved in the matchup even though the Caps played the Sabres, not the Flyers. Defense prospect Dru Krebs lined up on the other side of his brother, Peyton Krebs.

sibling rivalry has officially reached the NHL pic.twitter.com/lHt8MVrTpx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2022

Dru Krebs is a defenseman selected by the Caps in the sixth round in 2021. He has spent the past three seasons in Canadian junior with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. This past season he had 19 points in 66 games. He signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL’s Hershey Bears last April to get a taste of professional hockey and will likely try to get on that Hershey team again this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights drafted Dru’s older brother Peyton at number 17 overall in the 2019 draft. Peyton was dealt to the Sabres in the big Jack Eichel trade and received his first extended look in the NHL last season. After putting up 22 points in 48 games, he is due for a much bigger role in Buffalo for 2022-23.

Prospect Dru Krebs is in #Caps preliminary lineup today vs #Sabres. Peyton Krebs in Sabres lineup Would be their 1st NHL meeting Faced each other multiple times from 2019-21 in WHL while Peyton captained @WHLWpgICE & Dru w @tigershockey Pics courtesy Dru Krebs @CapitalsPR pic.twitter.com/10ha7Sdds9 — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) September 25, 2022

Craig Laughlin made a mention on the broadcast of the Krebs’s older sister Maddison, who is a talented singer-songwriter splitting her time between Nashville and Alberta. Here’s one of her songs, aptly titled “Younger Brothers”.

Maddison was also in attendance at the 2019 draft when Peyton was taken by Vegas.

Dakota Krebs, another sibling, played five seasons in the WHL for the Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen. In 2021-22 he played for the University of Calgary in the Canada West Universities Athletic Association.

The whole family was featured in a Hometown Hockey segment on Sportsnet in 2019.

Headline photo via @Capitals/Twitter