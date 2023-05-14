Almost all the ex-Capitals are out of the playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have been devastating to your bracket, probably. Early exits from Boston, Colorado, and Toronto meant that a ton of pre-loffs favorites have lost their chance at a Cup. They’ve also meant that a ton of former Capitals players have been eliminated from the postseason, leaving just a scant few remaining.
Here are those losses and survivors.
Before the playoffs began, I determined that there was a 69-percent chance that an ex-Cap would win the Cup. I identified 17 players I was following, of of whom only three remain.
First, our eliminated.
Those players represented 61 of the 69 percentage-point chances that an ex-Cap would win the Cup. Everyone remaining I included just as an asterisk in that story. They are:
The Vegas-Edmonton and Seattle-Dallas series are tight. By Tuesday, it could be that the only ex-Capitals player left in the playoffs is the one who played just 63 games with them in the Covid year.
