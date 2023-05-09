Vitek got vanquished: Canes beat Devils 6-1

The New Jersey Devils got blown out by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four, spoiling their chance to tie up the series. (Hey, did you know that I’ve adopted the Devils this postseason? It has brought me nothing but pain.)
New Jersey scored first, a deflection off Jack Hughes following Brett Pesce’s giveaway. Martin Necas scored on the rush after a nifty pass from Jordan Martinook, leaving us tied after one period.
The second was all Hurricanes. Necas scored again after a nice centering pass – again from Martinook. Brett Pesce went post-and-in after a few quick passes, then Jesper Fast scored with a backhand in a net-front scramble, then Brent Burns got one with an outside slapshot. That was enough for Vitek Vanecek. Jordan Martinook, all alone, ripped one top shelf to make it 6-1 at the end of two periods.
Canes win 6-1. Carolina leads the series 3-1. Thursday is an elimination game.
RbA should bench Pesce if we're being real, he's having a rough go
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 9, 2023
Brent Burns has entered the chat. 💥 pic.twitter.com/LrleJSUutr
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2023
Ruff was then asked if there's a chance that the Devils could turn to Mackenzie Blackwood.
"I'm not commenting on goaltending," he said.
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 9, 2023
So Game Three was an anomaly then. The Devils have suffocated in their own zone in every game this series, except the one. Unless something dramatic happens, this series will be seen a resounding victory for Rob Brind’Amour, and a disquieting defeat for Lindy Ruff.
I feel that my adoption experiment is coming to an end. Maybe the Devils can play around the Canes forecheck, or maybe they can get some goalie magic. Otherwise, it’ll be Carolina in five.
