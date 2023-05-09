Playoffs open thread (May 9, 2023)

Welp, the Capitals did not win the draft lottery. Chicago winning, ick, was the big news of Monday night, though Vegas’ thorough throttling of the Edmonton Oilers was pretty fun to watch too.

And now we have two games in two 2-1 series, the inflection point where we find out if a series will be tight or if finishing it is just a formality.

CAROLINA AT NEW JERSEY

7:00 PM

Carolina leads 2-1

After two games of poor play, the Devils stepped it up in Game Three. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier dominated their shifts, meanwhile Carolina’s Brett Pesce /Brady Skjei pairing were a disaster: on ice for five Devils goals and zero Canes goals. I think Game Four could go either way.

DALLAS AT SEATTLE

9:30 PM

Seattle leads 2-1

The Kraken scored seven goals in Game Three, again spreading the wealth among seven different scorers. That’s made them a very fun, sorta egalitarian team. But I want to wave a little red flag, as they’ve been shooting a quite-high 14.3 percent during five-on-five play and have scored 11 goals despite generating just 5.8 expected goals. The overall run of play has felt way more even than the scoreboard suggests.

