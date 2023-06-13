Playoffs open thread (June 13, 2023)

In 2018, the Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final in five games. Now again we are five games into the final series, and we are again in Vegas, but this time the home team could be the one claiming the trophy. That’s wild progress for a team in just its sixth year of existence.

Does the Stanley Cup get awarded tonight? Let’s find out. Also, go Bears.

We’re putting this thread up a couple hours early so we can all chat about the Bears game too.

FLORIDA AT VEGAS

8:00 PM

Vegas leads 3-1

To no one’s surprise, Matthew Tkachuk has been the best player on the Panthers this postseason, but he’s clearly banged up now. His presumed shoulder injury kept him off the ice for a few shifts in the third period of Game 4, and I can’t think of a more obvious indication something is up. That’s awful news for Florida, a team that isn’t very good when Tkachuk is off the ice.

Above are two regular-season heatmaps: where Florida shoots when Tkachuk is on the ice at left – 63 percentage points better than average – and where they shoot when he’s on the bench – one point below average. If Tkachuk plays, and that’s not certain, he’ll do so hobbled. I think the Cats are cooked.

On to comments. Go Bears.