Playoffs open thread (June 5, 2023)

The Stanley Cup Finals continue tonight. Or is it the Stanley Cup Final? There is only one of them if you’re thinking of the series. But there are up to seven of them if you’re thinking of them as games. There are two conference finals, but there is only one Stanley Cup Final. Also I don’t think I should capitalize “final” unless it’s paired with the proper noun of “Stanley Cup.” Otherwise it’s just a generic thing, like your “final exam” in 10th grade English, where you probably learned what I’m supposed to be doing here.

More loffs hockey coming right now.

FLORIDA AT VEGAS

8:00 PM

Vegas leads 1-0

I thought Game 1 was even. Both teams generated about the same number of expected goals during five-on-five play (2.2 to 2.3, I’m not telling you which is which). Vegas had a penalty advantage, but the real difference maker was goalie Adin Hill, who saved 1.09 goals better than expected. But I wouldn’t fault Sergei Bobrovsky, who had to face way too many high-danger chances by the Knights, especially on the penalty kill.

