Chicago Blackhawks win 2023 NHL Draft Lottery and right to select phenom Connor Bedard first overall

The Connor Bedard sweepstakes are over.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery and will have the opportunity to make Bedard the first overall selection.

The Blackhawks came into Monday night’s lottery with the third-best odds to select first and leaped over both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Anaheim Ducks.

It will be the second time in franchise history that Chicago will kick off the draft after taking Patrick Kane first in 2007.

Anaheim, who was the worst team in the NHL this season, dropped to second after coming into the night with the best odds (18.5 percent) to add Bedard to their franchise.

The Blackhawks will add a generational talent to a franchise that was already a dynasty during the 2010s. Chicago has won three of the last 13 Stanley Cups.

Hockey analytics guru JFresh had his Twitter audience answer a few questions about the lottery before it commenced on Monday. One of those questions was, “Which team would actively piss you off to see Bedard end up on?”

He got 3,700 responses. Here are those results.

Question 3: Choose the team(s) that it would actively piss you off to see Bedard end up on. 3700 of you answered: pic.twitter.com/ox7U1TsMw4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 8, 2023

The Washington Capitals came into the proceedings with a six percent chance to land Bedard after finishing the 2022-23 campaign as the league’s eighth-worst team. The Caps did not move up nor down in the order and will pick eighth in the first round come June in Nashville.

Here’s the press release from the league: