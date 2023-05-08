Capitals to pick 8th in 2023 NHL Draft after standing pat in lottery

Lady Luck was not kind to the Washington Capitals after their worst full season in sixteen years.

The Capitals gained no spots in the NHL Draft Lottery and will select 8th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Capitals finished the season as the eighth-worst team in the league.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the lottery and will pick first overall. They’ll be followed by the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first round of the NHL Draft will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Coming into the event, the Capitals had a 54.4 percent chance of standing pat. Their odds of moving up to first overall pick was 6.0 percent and gaining second was 6.2 percent.

When the result was read out by deputy commissioner Bill Daly, general manager Brian MacLellan seemed somewhat disappointed while sitting in an office chair likely at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

While their draft lottery result was not exciting, the Capitals will still end up with a heck of a talent. This year’s draft is the deepest in years and the last time Washington picked this high they selected Filip Forsberg (11th; 2012 Draft) and Jakub Vrana (13th, 2014 Draft).

Here’s a look at the prospects that could be available at the 8th spot.