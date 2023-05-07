All of the goals: Devils beat Hurricanes 8-4

The New Jersey Devils came alive in Game Three against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hope you like goals. This game had goals. (Note: I’m covering the Devils this postseason, which apparently sucks for the first two games of each series?)
The first goal of the game was Timo Meier’s first point of the playoffs, a stuff made possible by Jack Hughes. It was Hughes himself who scored the second goal at the end of a nasty passing sequence with Brendan Smith. Michael McLeod’s shorthanded goal made it 3-0 after one period.
In the second period, Nico Hischier worked in the paint to chase Carolina goalie Freddy Andersen, but Sebastian Aho engaged his cloaking device to score moments later, making it 4-1. Damon Severson kept piling it on with a wristshot from the faceoff. Jordan Martinook converted a penalty shot before the period was up.
In the third, Miles Wood finished off a strong shift with a goal, then Jack Hughes scored again — between the legs of relief goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Jordan Staal scored a shorthanded goal to make it 7-3, then Seth Jarvis scored another, separate shorthanded goal 50 seconds later. It was at this point I started to black out from all the goals, but I believe Ondrej Palat scored after that.
Devils win! Canes still lead the series 2-1.
Luke keepin' plays alive like a DAWG. pic.twitter.com/y7rTvAmKid
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 7, 2023
Things getting chippy now.. Haula and Noesen going at it 🥊 pic.twitter.com/sjLqpLprPt
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2023
The Devils needed this. They weren’t just beat in Games One and Two, they were dominated. It took them two hours of play to figure out how to read Carolina’s forechecking pressure and what to do about it. In one case, the answer was just “be faster,” which they were.
In any case, this is now a competitive series with actual entertainment value, so I’m amped.
Headline photo: @jared531
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On