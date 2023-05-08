Brian MacLellan says Capitals’ coaching search is just beginning: ‘We’ll monitor the playoffs’

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan spoke to two team-friendly media members under the Monumental Sports umbrella after the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery concluded, Monday. The Capitals neither moved up or down during the event, keeping the eighth overall pick.

MacLellan’s most significant comments came when speaking about the Capitals’ coaching search with Alexa Landestoy. The team parted ways with Peter Laviolette hours after the regular season ended.

“We’re just beginning,” MacLellan said. “There’s a lot of teams still playing. There’s a lot of guys we still want to talk to. We’ll monitor the playoffs, see what happens in the playoffs. We’ve targeted a few guys and we’ll bring them in and we’ll talk to them and make a plan from there.”

MacLellan’s quote gives credence to rumors that Spencer Carbery, an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the former young star bench boss of Hershey Bears, is on their short list. Using the word “playoffs” broadly without any specification on which league could also mean MacLellan is interested in talking to current Bears’ head coach Todd Nelson, who is successfully developing some of the team’s prospects in the AHL and has some NHL coaching experience in the past.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported last week that former Capitals captain and Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, Jeff Halpern, will also get an interview with MacLellan. Halpern, who coached Tampa’s forwards, won two Stanley Cups as part of Jon Cooper’s staff.

Former New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant, who the Capitals interviewed for their open job three years ago, could also be in consideration.

As for not moving up or winning the Draft Lottery, MacLellan admitted he was “hopeful” for some good fortune, but he was still optimistic about what will be available to the team at the draft.

“It’s not fun getting to this point, but I think everybody in our organization is excited about the player we’ll be able to draft in that spot,” MacLellan said to John Walton.

Below are the transcripts of MacLellan’s two interviews. The questions have been edited for brevity.

Alexa Landestoy interview

What are your thoughts on landing the eighth pick?

Brian MacLellan: “Yeah, I mean, there was a chance we could move up. It was a low percentage but you’re still hopeful that it’s a possibility. In the end, I think we stayed at eight. It’s still a good pick. Our guys are excited about the depth of this draft. I think we’ll get a good player at eight – a player we can build around and guys are excited about.”

What are you most excited about with this deep draft class?

Brian MacLellan: “There’s a lot good players right at the top and then there’s a group right under that that our guys are excited about. A lot of good forwards, a couple good defensemen. We’ll do a lot of homework here down the stretch and see what we can come up with and hopefully make a good pick.”

There have been a couple of signings lately. First round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko signed an entry level deal, Michael Sgarbossa signed a two-year exension, and the team signed Swedish defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell.

Brian MacLellan: “I think Ivan coming over is a big deal. I don’t know if we were expecting it. At some point, we thought he was going to spend one more year over there. Got him over here for this year so we’re excited to get control of him, get him in Development Camp, see where he’s at and then go from there in Training Camp. Sgarbossa has been a valuable depth guy for us for a few years. Had a couple good years in Hershey. He’s a good signing for us too, especially with Hershey doing so well this year. Häman is a good defenseman in Sweden, had a couple of injuries that set him back. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us next year.”

Can you give us an update on the coaching search?

Brian MacLellan: “We’re just beginning. There’s a lot of teams still playing. There’s a lot of guys we still want to talk to. We’ll monitor the playoffs, see what happens in the playoffs. We’ve targeted a few guys and we’ll bring them in and we’ll talk to them and make a plan from there.”

John Walton interview

All you have is hope, you hope the ball goes your way, it doesn’t, but you still end up with the number eight pick in the draft.

Brian MacLellan: “I think it’s still a good pick. Our guys are excited about where we’re picking. I’ve got good faith in our staff. There’s a lot of good players in the top part of the first round and we’ll be excited to get one.”

The 2023 NHL Draft is deep. If you’re going to have a down year, this was the year to have it.

Brian MacLellan: “It’s not fun getting to this point, but I think everybody in our organization is excited about the player we’ll be able to draft in that spot.”

The Caps are getting younger. 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko is coming to the United States from Russia. How excited are you to have him in the fold?

Brian MacLellan: “I think it’s a little bit of a surprise. We thought he might stay over one more year. Made the decision to come over here late. We got him signed. We’re excited to get control of him and see how he does. Comes over from Development Camp and we’ll go from there and see how he does for the year.”

The Hershey Bears are chasing the Calder Cup and moved onto the third round of the playoffs.

Brian MacLellan: “Yeah, Hershey has a good team. I’m optimistic about our guys. We have a lot of good young players that are playing well down there. They get to play playoff hockey in the American League. All of them are improving. It’s a competitive environment and hopefully we’ll have a good finish here in the final in the East.”

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively, and the rest are all getting great experience.

Brian MacLellan: “I think for a couple of them, they haven’t played a lot of games over the last few years (like) Lapierre. McMichael’s had a good year down there. Protas, back and forth this year. He’s had an excellent season. He’s playing well in the playoffs. I think we’re excited about the extra games, the level of play that it gets to in the American League and the playoffs, and the farther you go. It’ll be good for our organization. We’ll get a lot of experience and these guys will benefit next year from it.”

