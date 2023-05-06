Gerard Gallant reportedly out as head coach of New York Rangers, could become candidate for Capitals’ open position

The New York Rangers and head coach Gerard Gallant have agreed to part ways, according to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks.

Gallant had spent the last two seasons behind the bench with the Rangers after three years with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he led VGK to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in their inaugural season. Gallant was also awarded the Jack Adam’s Award in 2018 as the league’s best coach.

BREAKING: Rangers and head coach Gerard Gallant have agreed to part ways, Post has learned. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 6, 2023

Mollie Walker reported that player feedback played a role in Gallant’s exit.

Sounds like feedback from #NYR exit interviews with players played a role in the club’s decision to part ways with Gerard Gallant — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 6, 2023

During Gallant’s first season behind the bench, the Rangers fell just short of a Stanley Cup Final appearance, losing in in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. This season, the Rangers had a much earlier exit, falling to the New Jersey Devils in seven games the first round.

The Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division in 2021-22 and third in 2022-23, posting 110 and 106 standings points respectively. Gallant was 99-46-19 with the Rangers and has a career record of 369-262-4-70. Before New York and Vegas, he also was head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. It’s worth noting he has never spent more than three seasons at any of his coaching stops.

Gallant could be one of the veteran names that solicits attention from the Washington Capitals as they look for their next head coach.

Gallant was interviewed by general manager Brian MacLellan for the Capitals open head coaching job three years ago after Todd Reirden was fired. Gallant was one of the finalists along with Mike Babcock and Peter Laviolette, with the Capitals opting to give Laviolette the job.