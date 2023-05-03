Playoffs open thread (May 3, 2023)

The first night of the second round was a blast: Joe Pavelski got four goals, the Kraken scored by committee, and Leafs fans had a bad time. I expect more of the same tonight. Devils-Canes should be a fun-and-fast series, and out west maybe we’re due for a Connor McDavid breakout?

It all starts at 7 PM.

NEW JERSEY AT CAROLINA

7:00 PM

Tied 0-0

This is going to be an excellent series. New Jersey is elite at breakouts, and Carolina is elite at forechecking. Last round, both teams had weirdly depressed scoring during five-on-five play; I wonder if that will last. I doubt it.

EDMONTON AT VEGAS

9:30 PM

Tied 0-0

In my prediction (Vegas in 6), I made the spurious and wild speculation that Connor McDavid is hurt. There’s no substance behind this; I just think he needs to be way better for Edmonton to advance past this round. I think he’s going to see a ton of Brayden McNabb, and I don’t know how he’ll fare.

See you in the comments.