Playoffs open thread (May 3, 2023)

The first night of the second round was a blast: Joe Pavelski got four goals, the Kraken scored by committee, and Leafs fans had a bad time. I expect more of the same tonight. Devils-Canes should be a fun-and-fast series, and out west maybe we’re due for a Connor McDavid breakout?
It all starts at 7 PM.
NEW JERSEY AT CAROLINA
7:00 PM
Tied 0-0
This is going to be an excellent series. New Jersey is elite at breakouts, and Carolina is elite at forechecking. Last round, both teams had weirdly depressed scoring during five-on-five play; I wonder if that will last. I doubt it.
EDMONTON AT VEGAS
9:30 PM
Tied 0-0
In my prediction (Vegas in 6), I made the spurious and wild speculation that Connor McDavid is hurt. There’s no substance behind this; I just think he needs to be way better for Edmonton to advance past this round. I think he’s going to see a ton of Brayden McNabb, and I don’t know how he’ll fare.
See you in the comments.
