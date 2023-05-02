Playoff predictions, second round: Peter vs Ian vs Keith, a coin

The first round is over, and I’m not even going to brag about going six-for-eight in my predictions. You’re not going to hear me tooting my own horn about getting every series right except for the historic Boston upset and the curse-ending Toronto win. If you’re looking for gloating about me besting Ian and a quarter with my raw intellect, you’ll have to look elsewhere. I’m too busy making more very good predictions for the second round.

Come join.

First: about Keith. Keith is a coin. Born in 2022 (P), Keith is a suspiciously good predictor of events, or at least half the time he is. Because I remembered, Keith will now chose the winner of each game of each series.

Our results will appear in the table below, using the universally understood 🚽/🌮 score-keeping system.

First Round Peter Ian Keith FLA beat BOS 🚽 🌮 🚽 TOR beat TBL 🚽 🌮 🌮 CAR beat NYI 🌮 🚽 🚽 NJD beat NYR 🌮 🚽 🚽 DAL beat MIN 🌮 🚽 🌮 SEA beat COL 🌮 🚽 🌮 VGK beat WPG 🌮 🌮 🌮 EDM beat LAK 🌮 🌮 🚽 Second Round Peter Ian Keith TBD TBD TBD TBD Third Round Peter Ian Keith TBD TBD Finals Peter Ian Keith TBD

Carolina 🌀 vs. New Jersey 😈

Peter: This series is going to be incredible – probably the two fastest teams in the NHL, running headlong into each other with high stakes. Carolina was a top-five team basically all season, whereas New Jersey had a long slump in the middle. And yet, I’m leery of the Canes injuries (Teravainen and Svechnikov) and I’m a believer in the Devils’ ability to shut ’em down. New Jersey in 6.

Ian: Dang, Keith. Save some tacos for the rest of us. In this series, I think Carolina is the better overall team, but it’s hard for me to count out New Jersey now that they took down a forechecking team like the Rangers. New Jersey’s offense is just so good and their solution in net makes them just good enough to squeak by. (Sorry, Vitek.) New Jersey in 7.

Keith: Carolina in 5.

Toronto 🍁 vs. Florida 🐱

Peter: The curse has been lifted, or whatever. And yet I don’t think the Leafs have an answer for Matthew Tkachuk, who has been the best player on Earth for at least the past month. Florida in 6.

Ian: Now that the Toronto Maple Leafs have won their version of the Stanley Cup (a single playoff series), it’s time for them to bow out in indignity. I’m not sure anyone can beat the Panthers if Sergei Bobrovsky can continue to give them goaltending like this and their cycle remains this lethal – especially Matthew Tkachuk, who just dominated the Boston Bruins along the boards. Florida in 5.

Keith, a Coin: Toronto in 5.

Dallas ⭐️ vs. Seattle 🐙

Peter: Like Vegas before them, Seattle is modeling a new way for an expansion team to succeed: ridiculous depth. You don’t need a superstar, when you’ve got three and half lines of just-good-stars. And yet, I think Jake Oettinger will be able to turn them back. Dallas in 6.

Ian: I can’t believe Dallas advanced past the first round. I get that The Otter is good, but their team is so sus to me. Seattle, led by Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand on offense, looks like a team we should no longer doubt. They play the right way to succeed in the playoffs: very fast and along the boards. Again, I think it’s goaltending for them that can take them to the next level and deep in this year’s postseason. When Philipp Grubauer is on, he’s ON. And I really like the Kraken’s chances in this series. Seattle in 7.

Keith, a Coin: Dallas in 7.

Vegas ⚔️ vs. Edmonton 🛢️

Peter: Okay, I’m starting the conspiracy theory: Connor McDavid is hurt. That’s the only explanation for him being just even in on-ice goal differential last round. Either he turns it on starting now, or this is as far as they go, which is what I think happens. Vegas in 6.

Ian: This might be Edmonton’s year. This should be one of the best series in this year’s postseason. I’m not picking against Connor McDavid. Edmonton in 5.

Keith, a Coin: Edmonton in 7. (Note: Keith had this going like this for the Oilers: LLLWWWW)

Your turn. Drop [CITY] in [NUMBER OF GAMES] and call us wrong.