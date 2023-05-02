Marcus Johansson signs two-year, $4 million deal with Minnesota Wild

Former former Capital Marcus Johansson will have some rare job security after playing for six different teams over the last four years.

Johansson signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, that will keep the Swedish forward in St. Paul through the 2024-25 season. The contract nets Johansson nearly a one million dollar raise over his $1.1 million salary last season.

The Capitals dealt Johansson to the Wild for a 2024 third-round pick ahead of the trade deadline.

More Jojo?! Yes, please! 🤯 We've signed forward Marcus Johansson to a 2-year contract! Full details » https://t.co/D4nxH9nQbQ#mnwild pic.twitter.com/Junr68aPE1 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 2, 2023

Johansson, nicknamed Mojo, is coming off his best season in a half dozen years, scoring 19 goals and 46 points in 80 combined games with the Capitals and Wild. The depth winger was heavily featured on the Capitals’ power play, tallying 13 of his 28 Capitals points with an extra man. Johansson also got prime and consistent opportunities in the middle six as Washington scuffled through injury and durability issues.

After arriving in Minnesota, Johansson impressed during his second career stint with the team, utilizing his slick skating on one of the fastest clubs in the NHL. Johansson tallied 18 points in 20 games for the Wild, adding six goals. Mojo was utilized primarily in Minnesota’s top six.

#mnwild lines (90-36 flip, Boldy moves to LW, Johansson to RW) Kaprizov-Hartman-Johansson

Boldy-Gaudreau-Zuccarello

Nyquist-Steel-Foligno

Duhaime-Dewar-Reaves Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Klingberg-Faber Gus No Pavelski for Dallas — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 29, 2023

#mnwild lines (2nd and 3rd line centers swap places) Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Johansson-Gaudreau-Boldy

Nyquist-Steel-Foligno

Duhaime-Dewar-Reaves Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Klingberg-Faber Gus — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 25, 2023

According to Natural Stat Trick, Johansson skated the most at 5v5 with winger Matt Boldy and center Joel Eriksson Ek during his time in Minnesota.

Johansson went on to chip in two goals in six playoff games as the Wild were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Stars four games to two.

Johansson, wearing one of Tom Wilson’s BASH hats, was asked on Breakdown Day if he would consider re-signing with the Wild. He was blunt.

“Yeah. I love everything about this place and this group and the team,” Johansson said Monday. “Have an unbelievable team. I feel like, we’re disappointed. We should have done better. It’s very frustrating.”

"I love everything about this place" 🗣Jojo on meshing with the guys. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/eynvGwvFGF — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 1, 2023

He added that his time in Minnesota “felt great since Day One. I loved it here [during the 2020-21 season]. Unbelievable group of guys and staff and everything. Very fun place to play.”

Here’s the full press release from the Wild:

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Johansson to a Two-Year Contract

Forward signed through 2024-25 season SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value) that goes through the 2024-25 season. Johansson, 32, recorded 46 points (19-27=46), including 18 power-play points (5-13=18), in 80 games with Minnesota and Washington this season. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound native of Landskrona, Sweden, was acquired from Washington on February 28 in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. In 20 regular-season games with the Wild, Johansson posted 18 points (6-12=18), a plus-six rating, five multi-point games and two game-winning goals. From March 1, he led Minnesota in power play points (five), ranked tied for first in assists, second in scoring, tied for third in goals and fifth in shots (42). He added two goals in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Wild. For his career, Johansson owns 453 points (163-290=453) in 833 career NHL games during 13 seasons with the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken and Wild (2010-23). He has also collected 45 points (16-29=45) in 109 career Stanley Cup Playoff matches. Johansson has played for Sweden in five international tournaments including the 2014 Winter Olympics. He was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB