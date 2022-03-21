Capitals acquire Marcus Johansson in trade with Seattle Kraken for Daniel Sprong and picks

The Washington Capitals have added to their forward depth for the stretch run approximately four hours before the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline. Marcus Johansson will be making his way back to DC as Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has acquired the Swedish forward back from the Seattle Kraken.

TSN’s Chris Johnston was first to report the trade interest this morning and the first on the official confirmation.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell had the details on the return for Seattle which includes Daniel Sprong and draft picks. Johnston has the draft picks as a 2022 fourth-round selection and a 2023 sixth-round selection. The Kraken will also be retaining 50-percent of Johansson’s contract.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken for forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Seattle will retain 50% of Johansson’s contract.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2022

Johansson has a $1.5 million cap hit this season and is an unrestricted free agent come summer. Johansson was originally drafted by the Caps in 2009 and recorded 290 points in 501 career games with the team.

Mojo was dealt to the New Jersey Devils before the 2017-18 season in exchange for multiple draft selections.

Marcus Johansson is returning to Washington. He is decent bottom 6 forward, who is good in transition, but not scoring much. pic.twitter.com/GoSHhsgI4t — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 21, 2022

The Swedish forward has been playing on Seattle’s second line on the left wing but as we all know, he is capable of filling in at all three forward positions. He has 23 points in 51 games this season.

The involvement of multiple picks in addition to Sprong indicates that was the Kraken’s price to retain 50-percent of Johansson’s salary which makes it almost a one-for-one swap for Sprong’s $725k salary.

Sprong has fallen out of favor a few times with head coach Peter Laviolette during his time with the Caps. He was healthy scratched for four straight late February games and another four recent games in March until injuries forced him back into the lineup. The Dutch winger has 14 points in 47 games this season.

Daniel Sprong (traded to Seattle alongside some draft picks) is a weak defensive forward with a wicked shot. Precisely the kind of player that Seattle very carefully avoided in the expansion draft. pic.twitter.com/8OttJpWxuQ — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 21, 2022

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Acquire Marcus Johansson from Seattle Kraken The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken for forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth round pick and a 2023 sixth round pick, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Seattle will retain 50% of Johansson’s contract. Johansson, 31, a native of Landskrona, Sweden, recorded 23 points (6g, 17a) in 51 games with the Kraken this season. The 6’1″, 203-pound forward played seven seasons with Washington from 2010-17, compiling 290 points (102g, 188a) in 501 games. Johansson is one of 31 players in franchise history to play 500 games for the Capitals. In 735 career games with Washington, the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Seattle, Johansson has recorded 401 points (141g, 260a). Johansson additionally has 41 points (13g, 28a) in 97 career playoff games, including three game-winning goals and an overtime-winning goal as a member of the Capitals on April 23, 2017, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Johansson was selected by the Capitals in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft. He is one of 14 players from the 2009 Draft class to reach the 400-point mark. Johansson has represented Sweden in the Olympics (2014) and the World Junior Championships (2009, 2010). Johansson won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, won a bronze medal and served as captain for Sweden at the 2010 World Junior Championship and captured a silver medal with Sweden at the 2009 World Junior Championship. Sprong, 25, recorded 14 points (8g, 6a) in 47 games this season. The 6’0″, 193-pound forward recorded 34 points (21g, 13a) in 89 career games with the Capitals. The Capitals acquired Sprong from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Christian Djoos on Feb. 24, 2020.

This story is still developing