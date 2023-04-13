Who are you rooting for in the playoffs?

The Washington Capitals will not be in the 2022-23 Stanley Cup tournament, but the Penguins won’t be either, so that takes some of the sting out.
I’m desperately curious about what you’re gonna do for the playoffs. What teams are you going to root for? Who are you going to root against? Do you even care now that the Caps are out?
Please fill out this survey; it’s fun and it’ll take you maybe one minute.
We’ll share the results before the loffs get going.
Headline photo: @TimAndFriends
