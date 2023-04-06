Capitals vs Canadiens live analysis and updates (April 6, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens game on April 6, 2023.

The Washington Capitals, who are now mathematically eliminated from making the playoffs, will take on the Montreal Canadiens in a battle of two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have a better record than the Caps.

Washington will be without Anthony Mantha who is injured and will play with only 17 forwards.

The last time the Capitals played the Habs, times were so much better. Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick and the Caps scored a season-high nine goals in that New Year’s Eve game. Ovi took a photo with all of the Habs’ moms after the game, which might be my favorite moment of the season.

Now the Caps are playing out the schedule. Who knows what type of performance we’ll get? My hope: moar Ovi goals and a a big fat L for peak draft pick position.

Today’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

Lines

1st Period

Sheary-Kuznetsov-Smith and Fehervary-Carlson get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Samuel Montembeault in net.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Dylan Strome takes a pass from Alex Ovechkin, carries the puck into the zone, and snipes a wrist shot past Montembeault.

Tom Wilson gets in a fight with Tom Pezzetta after the Habs skater delivers an unnecessarily big hit to Nic Dowd. Wilson got the two minute instigator and a 10-minute misconduct.

The Capitals were dominated in shots, 13-6, but hold the 1-0 lead going into intermission courtesy of Strome.

2nd Period

🚨 1-1 tie. Nick Suzuki scores shorthanded. Completely deked out Darcy Kuemper.

🚨 2-1 Habs. Joel Armia left wide open at the left circle and he scores shorthanded as well.

🚨 3-1 Habs. Brendan Gallagher with another. That’s the Habs’ first 5v5 goal of the game.

🚨 4-1 Habs. Joel Armia again off a faceoff.

I’m not trying to pick on the boys, but this is a bit of an embarrassing effort.

The Habs are out-shooting Washington 25-14.

3rd Period

🚨 4-2 Habs. The Capitals score on the power play after Dylan Strome finds Nicklas Backstrom wide open in front for a tap-in. Peter Laviolette pulled Darcy Kuemper with six minutes to go in the game to give the Caps six skaters during the power play.

🚨 5-2 Habs. Joel Armia hat trick. With Kuemper pulled, Armia scores his seventh goal of the season.

🚨 6-2 Habs. Mike Hoffman adds a 5v5 goal with 18 seconds left. YIKES.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.