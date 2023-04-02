Capitals vs Rangers live analysis and updates (April 2, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on April 2, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice and will play the New York Rangers on national TV at 1 pm.

Most recently, the Capitals lost both games of their back-to-back against the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning (1 standings point out of 4 total). The 2 L’s put the Capitals’ chances to make the postseason at 0.0 percent per MoneyPuck. The team has clinched their worst full season since 2006-07, Ovi’s second year. Nick Jensen found the team’s effort lacking against the Lightning.

Goaltender and rookie Mitchell Gibson will serve as backup with Charlie Lindgren out with illness.

While the playoffs are not a mathematical impossibility yet, it’d require every team ahead of the Capitals to lose almost every game they play.

Today’s game is on TNT. Puck drop is a little after 1:00 pm.

Links

Lines

1st Period

Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson and Fehervary-Carlson get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Igor Shesterkin in net.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.