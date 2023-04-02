TJ Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk to both miss game against New York Rangers

The Washington Capitals are set to square off with the New York Rangers on Sunday for the final time this season. The Caps will come into the matchup a little shorthanded per head coach Peter Laviolette.

Lavy told NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich that the Caps will be without both TJ Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk due to injury.

Oshie, who left Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury, was listed as “day-to-day” by the Caps after he missed the team’s Saturday practice. The veteran forward is second on the team in goal-scoring this season with 19 tallies.

Joining Oshie on the shelf to start the final few weeks of the regular season is TVR. The Caps announced before practice on Saturday that their dependable rearguard would be out for at least a week with his own upper-body injury.

It’s not clear when exactly TVR suffered his injury as he finished the team’s game in Tampa. He did play the least amount of minutes (15:21) among all Caps defensemen in that 5-1 loss to the Lightning, took three hits, and blocked one shot.

The injuries to Oshie and TVR mean an opportunity has come for two players to jump back into the lineup. Sonny Milano is ready to come back from his injury that kept him out of three games. Regular extra defenseman Matt Irwin will also get back into the fray.

Darcy Kuemper will get the start in net for the Caps after he faced back-to-back losses this past week. Kuemper will be backed up by prospect goaltender Mitchell Gibson as Charlie Lindgren is out with an illness.

The Rangers come into the action having already clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Caps are 2-1 against them this season.

