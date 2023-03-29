Capitals vs Islanders live analysis and updates (March 29, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders game on March 29, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are playing a hockey game against the New York Islanders tonight.

The Capitals’ chances to make the playoffs remain under 1 percent.

The game is on TNT. Puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm. It’s Tom Wilson’s birthday.

1st Period

Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson and Fehervary-Carlson get the start. Darcy Kuemper is opposing Ilya Sorokin in net.

Tom Wilson nearly KO’d Alex Ovechkin while going after an Islanders player in the Capitals crease.

Ovechkin hits the crossbar with a shot down the left wing.

Virtually nothing happened in the first period. That was one of the most boring periods of the season.

After a very late flurry, the Capitals outshot the Islanders 7 to 3 (it was 4-3 16 minutes in). The two teams are tied 15-15 in 5v5 shot attempts. The Capitals lead in expected goals 0.46 to 0.25. But those are some MEAGER numbers.

2nd Period

🚨 1-0 Islanders. Pierre Engvall beats Darcy Kuemper through the body with a shot down the left wing. Darcy Kuemper had questionable positioning (he was almost on the goal line). Poor awareness there by not challenging.

1-1 tie. Conor Sheary ties it up 2 and a half minutes later.

This game is being played along the walls and in the neutral zone. A bunch of shot blocks for the Islanders too.

The Capitals lead the Islanders in shots on goal 17-11 through two periods. The Capitals lead in 5v5 shot attempts, 35-33, and all strengths expected goals 1.06 to 0.46.

3rd Period

Alex Ovechkin crumpled Pelech with a big hit.

It’s still tied 1-1. We’re going to overtime.

The Isles ended the game with an edge in shots on goal 26-22.

Overtime

Both teams with glorious chances back and forth.

Tom Wilson takes a tripping penalty with about 30 seconds left.

Capitals kill off the power play. To the shootout.

Shootout

Coming into tonight, the Islanders are one of three teams not to have a win in the shootout this season. They’re 0-5 and have 1 shootout goal.

✅ Evgeny Kuznetsov scores on The Slownetsov.

✅ Bo Horvat beats Darcy Kuemper on his forehand.

❌ Ilya Sorokin stops TJ Oshie on his forehand.

✅ Kyle Palmeiri beats Darcy Kuemper

❌ Nicklas Backstrom has the puck bounce on him as he approaches the net and is stopped by Sorokin.

The Islanders win and get the extra standings point.

