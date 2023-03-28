Dale Hunter wins 900th career OHL game with London Knights as players drench him in locker room

Alex Ovechkin isn’t the only Capitals legend to get drenched in the locker room after a big milestone this season.

Former Capitals captain Dale Hunter was honored by his players on Saturday night after his London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires, 6-3.

For the 62-year-old Hunter, it was his 900th career victory as head coach of the Knights.

As the Capitals did with Ovechkin, Knights’ players found any water bottle they could find and drenched Hunter as he first walked in.

Mostly stoic as a coach, Hunter embraced and enjoyed the moment as his players jumped up and down for him

Later, Hunter’s players and staff posed with Dale for a photo together in the locker room. That included Dale’s son Dylan, who is an assistant coach with the team, and Dale’s brother Mark, who serves as the Knights’ GM.

“It’s good, an achievement, but the boys worked hard to try and get it for me,” Hunter said to The London Free Press, giving credit to his players.

The Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-1 the next day as well, giving Hunter 901 career wins as the OHL regular season came to a close. The Knights finished the season with 92 standings points and won the Midwest Division by 17 over the Guelph Storm. The team finished second in the Western Conference and fifth overall in the league.

According to The London Free Press, Hunter is the third-winningest coach in OHL history, trailing only Bert Templeton by six victories (907) and Brian Kilrea by 293 (1,194).

“It means I’m getting old,” Hunter joked. “They’re great coaches, been around a long time, did a great job.”

Hunter returned as head coach of the London Knights after serving as the Capitals’ bench boss for part of the 2011-12 season. Hunter was hired by general manager George McPhee to replace Bruce Boudreau midseason. Hunter led the Capitals to an upset victory over the Boston Bruins in the first round before falling to the New York Rangers in seven games.

Prior to his coaching career, Hunter played 19 seasons in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques, Capitals, and Colorado Avalanche. He’s the only player in NHL history to have over 1,000 points (1,020) and 3,000 penalty minutes (3,565) in their career. The Capitals retired Hunter’s number 32 shortly after calling it quits. Hunter served as the Capitals’ director of player development during the 1999-00 season before finding a new calling.

Dale and Mark Hunter have co-owned the Knights since May 2000 alongside Basil McRae. bought the London Knights in May 2000. Since then, all Dale has known is success.

Hunter has won three OHL championships, two Memorial Cups, and three OHL coach of the year nods. Dale’s coached prominent players like Rick Nash, Corey Perry, Brandon Prust, Dave Bolland, Sam Gagner, Patrick Kane, Olli Maatta, Bo Horvat, Mitch Marner, and Connor McMichael. Three of Hunter’s players have gone on to be first-overall picks in the NHL Draft: Rick Nash in 2002, Patrick Kane in 2007 and John Tavares in 2009.

During his off time, Hunter enjoys horse racing, farming, and golf.