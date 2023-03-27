Capitals reportedly interested in signing KHL forward Pavel Poryadin, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk’s leading scorer

The Washington Capitals are expected to be a busy team this offseason as general manager Brian MacLellan retools his roster after an underwhelming season.

Now comes a report from Russian outlet Sport-Express that one potential move the Caps could make is the signing of KHL forward Pavel Poryadin.

The 26-year-old winger was Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk’s leading scorer this past season.

In 67 games this season, Poryadin recorded 37 points (22g, 15a). He added an additional four points (2g, 2a) in five playoff games. He was also named a KHL All-Star.

The diminutive Poryadin stands at just five-foot, eight-inches tall (the same height as Conor Sheary), and has been a part of the Neftekhimik organization since the 2015-16 season. He is one of the team’s current alternate captains.

Poryadin, whose ontract with Neftekhimik expires on April 30, was asked to comment on the Capitals’ interest by TI-Sport on Monday.

“Interest from Washington? Someone is always interested,” Poryadin said and translated via Google Translate. “Now one NHL club, then another, not to mention the KHL clubs. My contract with Neftekhimik expires on April 30, and no one from Washington came to me. These are facts.”

The Capitals have rarely dipped into the KHL player pool to add to their own roster. The last time they did so was the signing of Sergei Shumakov in 2018. Shumakov played just 10 games with the Hershey Bears in the AHL before returning to the KHL.

Screenshot: @poryadin24/IG