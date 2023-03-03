Red Wings deal Jakub Vrana to St. Louis Blues, retain 50% salary

Jakub Vrana is on the move again.

Hours before the NHL’s trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings traded The Snek to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center prospect Dylan McLaughlin, who has only played six games in the AHL this season. Detroit is retaining 50 percent of Vrana’s remaining contract.

The Blues will be Vrana’s third NHL team over the last two years.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 7th round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for left wing Jakub Vrana. pic.twitter.com/7mFmPX9iaK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 3, 2023

Vrana’s future in Detroit was seemingly over after his struggles earlier this season. The 2018 Stanley Cup champion played in only two games to start the season before checking into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. When Vrana returned, the team opted the forward to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and then placed him on waivers. After no teams claimed V, the Czech scorer eventually went on a tear, tallying six goals in a seven-game span.

The former Capitals forward is an elite goal-scorer and has one of the better shots in the league. He was a big part of the team’s championship run.

Jakub Vrana is a fantastic finisher — a very intriguing reclamation project for the Blues. Few players score as efficiently as he does over the last few years. pic.twitter.com/cjWSZbDpIA — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) March 3, 2023

Vrana’s problem, at this point, is his durability and just getting on the ice. Vrana missed most of the 2021-22 season due to a shoulder injury he suffered on the first day of Red Wings training camp.

Jakub Vrana, acquired by STL, is a speedy and dynamic sniper who – when he's healthy and in the lineup – is an extremely efficient producer at 5v5. A breakaway and rush chance machine with some evident defensive issues and not a factor on the PP. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/zChlLL1zxX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 3, 2023

If Vrana remains on the Blues’ NHL roster, he will get the opportunity to once again play his former teammates in DC when the Caps and Blues face off on March 17th.

Vrana is a reclamation project, sure, but with the right support and attitude, he could be a game-changer on a young and rebuilding St. Louis team. He has one additional season remaining on a three-year deal that pays him $5.25 million annually.

Best of luck in St. Louis, V! pic.twitter.com/9fParUnwus — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 3, 2023

Here’s the full press release from the St. Louis Blues: