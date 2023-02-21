Jakub Vrana gets standing ovation from fans after Capitals air tribute video on jumbotron

The Washington Capitals honored 2018 Stanley Cup champion forward, Jakub Vrana, with a tribute video on Tuesday.

Vrana was playing his first game at Capital One Arena since being traded along with Richard Panik and two high draft picks to the Red Wings for Anthony Mantha.

The tribute video showed Vrana being drafted and him scoring goals with Hershey and then later Washington.

“It would be really nice to be with them and the team someday,” Vrana says in a clip from his time with Hershey.

Vrana is then shown scoring his first NHL goal with the Caps and Alex Ovechkin patting him on the head at the bench.

The video, like so many in recent memory, ends with Vrana holding up the Stanley Cup.

During the standing ovation, Vrana sheepishly waved to the crowd from the ice.

Photo: Kurly/RMNB Crashers

“I stood the entire time,” Capitals fan Alex Garner said.

“Minus Braden Holtby, the standing ovation was the best of any former player I’ve seen in the last couple of seasons,” Capitals season-ticket holder Matt Pennybacker observed.

Pregame, Vrana took a selfie through the glass with Caps fan Mol, who is one of his biggest fans.

Heading into the game, Vrana said of his time in Washington that “We were like one family here.”

The game marks Vrana’s second game of the NHL season after having a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and the AHL.

Headline photo: Kurly/RMNB Crashers