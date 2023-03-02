Tom Wilson powers the Capitals into extra frame victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were determined to not be swept in a season series by one of the league’s cellar dwellers in the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. It took them an extra frame but they eventually got the job done 3-2.

That was at least…something.

It wasn’t the cleanest game in the world from the Caps at five-on-five and I think they definitely slowed as the game went on but a lot of that was due to injuries and they still held firm defensively. Their best period was the second where they outshot Anaheim 17 to 4 and put up nine high-danger chances to the Ducks’ one.

With the injuries to both Martin Fehervary and Nick Jensen, the Caps needed huge minutes from Trevor van Riemsdyk (25:57) and Alex Alexeyev (24:46). I’m gonna key in on Alexeyev because he did an absurdly good job after not playing for over a month. With him on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+3), scoring chances (+5), and high-danger chances (+3). I think he deserves all the opportunity in the world to play a huge role down the stretch and should not be a healthy scratch again this season.

The big hero of the game was Tom Wilson as he potted two goals to give himself five markers over his last six games. Wilson was absolutely everywhere in this game. He recorded seven shots on goal, eight shot attempts, seven individual scoring chances, six individual high-danger chances, and got into a major tilt with Nathan Beaulieu.

With two goals tonight, Tom Wilson recorded his 11th career multi-goal game and his first since Feb. 28, 2022 versus Toronto. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 2, 2023

I’m gonna go back to TVR, who set his new career high in points in this game (18), just to mention that I think the Caps should be doing their very best to extend him. No return at this deadline is going to be enough to match the value he’ll bring on a probably pretty cheap contract when you consider what he brings every game. The dude is unfazed no matter what role you give him and he plays on both sides. If they do figure that out, they’ll have four defensemen locked for next year in TVR, John Carlson, Rasmus Sandin, and Nick Jensen. Add the restricted free agents in Alexeyev and Fehervary and you have a young, but super solid blueline.

Anthony Mantha is now without a point for nine games and without a goal for 16 games. He got stopped on a penalty shot in this one. I don’t know, y’all. Feels like something has got to give during the offseason if he is still with the team post the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

Good to see Darcy Kuemper bounce back with a win after an incredibly frustrating situation in his last start against Buffalo. Kuemper hasn't been the issue this season. He has still stopped five more goals than expected this season despite a very poor January and February.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.