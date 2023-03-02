Tom Wilson powers the Capitals into extra frame victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were determined to not be swept in a season series by one of the league’s cellar dwellers in the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. It took them an extra frame but they eventually got the job done 3-2.
That was at least…something.
With two goals tonight, Tom Wilson recorded his 11th career multi-goal game and his first since Feb. 28, 2022 versus Toronto.
