Securing a super late victory in California: Caps beat Ducks 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals met with the Anaheim Ducks for the second and final time this season on Wednesday night. The Caps, after several pre-trade deadline moves, looked like a very different team than the one that fell to the Ducks 4-2 over a week ago.
Martin Fehervary snuck backdoor and found the back of the net for the opening goal. Troy Terry walked through a bunch of Caps and tied things up at one. Nothing in the whole second period and then Tom Wilson scored less than ten seconds into the third to give the Caps their lead back.
Trevor Zegras tied things back up. Wilson overtime game-winner.
Caps beat Ducks 3-2!
— Dana Allen (@DanaAllen72) March 2, 2023
— Damian Salas (@vthokie) March 2, 2023
It's a late one and the Caps look very different #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/7DkApTYrKj
— RMNB (@rmnb) March 2, 2023
The Caps are sticking around in California for their next game. That will come on Saturday in San Jose, mercifully with a 6 pm start on the East Coast.
Headline photo courtesy of @mdfrese/Twitter
