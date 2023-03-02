Securing a super late victory in California: Caps beat Ducks 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals met with the Anaheim Ducks for the second and final time this season on Wednesday night. The Caps, after several pre-trade deadline moves, looked like a very different team than the one that fell to the Ducks 4-2 over a week ago.

Martin Fehervary snuck backdoor and found the back of the net for the opening goal. Troy Terry walked through a bunch of Caps and tied things up at one. Nothing in the whole second period and then Tom Wilson scored less than ten seconds into the third to give the Caps their lead back.

Trevor Zegras tied things back up. Wilson overtime game-winner.

Caps beat Ducks 3-2!

The Caps started the first period very strong as at one point the game’s shots were 13-3 in their favor and the scoreboard showed 1-0 good guys. That unfortunately didn’t last as the Ducks tied things up and ended the first frame with the last six shots on goal. Typical of late.

Martin Fehervary scored his fifth goal of the season and Dylan McIlrath picked up an assist on it. It was McIlrath’s first point in the NHL since December 13, 2016. I don’t know if I was even writing for RMNB yet at that time.

Nick Jensen got dinged very early in the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. Recent seemingly forever healthy scratch Alex Alexeyev picked up a lot of the load once Jensen went down. Double A played a team-high 9:52 of the first twenty minutes.

No goals in the second period for either side. That is incredibly unfortunate for the Caps because they outshot the Ducks 19 to 4. I swear I’ve heard John Gibson is terrible these days but he’s been absolutely ace for Anaheim in both games against the Caps this season.

I just want to mention Joe B and Locker because without them these games would be an absolute slog to get through. We truly are so lucky they are on our TVs so often.

Trevor Zegras picked up another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That’s becoming a bit of an issue for him. I wonder what exactly you need to say to earn one of those.

Who are some names on the roster or maybe in Hershey that you'd like to see given a chance to shine more now that the roster has opened up a lot?

Fehervary joined Jensen in the locker room early. He went down with a lower-body injury. Goodness. Both Alexeyev and TVR ended up having to play 25 minutes.

Anthony Mantha got a penalty shot and the eventual attempt went wide. That’s a pretty good summary of his season.

Tom Wilson scored the eventual winner and now has five goals in his last six games.

This was the final game before the trade deadline. Who do you think maybe just played their last game for the Caps? I would put my bets on Conor Sheary.

It's a late one and the Caps look very different #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/7DkApTYrKj — RMNB (@rmnb) March 2, 2023

The Caps are sticking around in California for their next game. That will come on Saturday in San Jose, mercifully with a 6 pm start on the East Coast.

