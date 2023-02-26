Sabres beat Caps 7-4 in curiously coached game

The oldest team in the league, the Washington Capitals, played the youngest team in the league, the Buffalo Sabres, while the young team was unrested and the old team was not. Despite all human wisdom urging otherwise, the Caps chose to play this one wiiiiiiide-open.
The game started off hot, with a bunch of chances before Casey Mittelstadt fed Dylan Cozens for a rush goal. Dylan Strome retaliated with a great assist from Nick Jensen, but then Evgeny Kuznetsov fed Tage Thompson a tantalizing turnover in the high slot to give Buffalo the lead again. TJ Oshie caught a pass from Strome to tie it 2-2 after twenty minutes.
The second period belonged to Buffalo. They scored four goals: Skinner, Girgensons, Hinostroza, and Cozens for his second of the day. Alex Ovechkin caught a rebound off the end-board for his 33rd of the season, then Sonny Milano scored a jailbreak goal to make 6-4 after two periods.
Dylan Cozens got the hat trick in the third period.
Caps lose.
Tommer came outta nowhere 😂#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/PHAJreOpgf
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 26, 2023
No. 33 for Ovi this season pic.twitter.com/Mc45uOaLTj
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 26, 2023
Dunno what'll happen with the team, but at least Joe B's suit is a WINNER #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/cdh6a4Yjyh
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 26, 2023
Late in the broacast, Joe Beninati said that Washington had won twenty-five of their last thirty-five games against Buffalo. And now, these are two clubs heading in two different directions. After nearly two decades of wandering, the Sabres are finally intimidating again. The Capitals – well, I still don’t know. Brian MacLellan’s “retool” could mean so many different things – and to different degrees.
There is so much yet to be revealed, and before the trade deadline there is only one more game: Wednesday night in Anaheim. Next week will be a slow one for the Capitals – on the ice at least.
